Judge considers dropping Baby Favi case after four years in legal limbo

A judge decided not to dismiss the charges against a man accused of killing a toddler in 2018 after hours of testimony Wednesday morning.

Lalo Anthony Castrillo, 28, is charged with intentional abuse of a child resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Police believe Castrillo killed Faviola Rodriguez, 2, on Sept. 6, 2018. They believe Castrillo was babysitting Rodriguez, who the community has known as Baby Favi, the night of her death while the girl’s mother, Castrillo’s then-girlfriend, was at work.

But since Castrillo was charged, the case has repeatedly failed to resolve. Delays stemming from requests by the District Attorney’s office, from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the supreme court’s intervention prevented the case from ending for more than four years.

Lalo Castrillo appeared in Third Judicial District Court, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, for a bond review hearing. Castrillo, who is accused in the death of 2-year-old Faviola Rodriguez last year, will remain out on bond.

The question before a judge on Wednesday was whether the sum of the delays had violated Castrillo’s right to a speedy trial. In a motion, Castrillo’s attorney presented a timeline of the delays and laid the blame at the feet of the district attorney’s office.

Fifty-one months in legal limbo. But who’s to blame?

When the case goes to trial on Aug. 28, 2023, it’ll mark 51 months since Castrillo was initially charged. But determining who was to blame for the lapse in time was a matter of debate Wednesday.

Castrillo’s lawyer, Jose Coronado, argued prosecutors were responsible for just over 36 months of delay. Coronado said the first delays caused by prosecutors lasted from September 2018 to August 2020. He said these delays stemmed from the prosecutor’s failure to disclose medical records, expert witnesses, discovery, and other court records.

“The (prosecutor’s) failure to do either caused delays in presenting to the case for a jury trial,” Coronado said in a motion. “The defense request for (delay) in this time was caused by (prosecutors) again failing to meet its disclosure responsibilities.”

But the significant delay in question came from the mistrial in 2021.

Days before Castrillo was set for trial, former prosecutor Daniel Sewell still needed to email the court copies of exhibits he planned to use in the trial. The judge, Douglas Driggers, then banned Sewell from presenting exhibits as punishment for the missed deadline. Sewell believed this went too far. He appealed for the state Supreme Court to reverse the ruling.

After a jury was seated and opening arguments delivered, the supreme court ordered the Driggers to stop the trial until they could decide on the appeal. That led to a mistrial and several more months of delay. Months later, the New Mexico Supreme Court found Driggers erred, removed him from the case, and appointed Waylon Counts, a former judge in Alamogordo, to oversee the case.

But if not for Sewell’s conduct, Coronado argued, the case would have gone to trial in 2021.

Prosecutors push back on Coronado’s argument

But prosecutors argued that Coronado wasn’t fairly representing the timeline. For one, Deputy District Attorney Salvador Guardiola pointed out the COVID-19 pandemic and its months-long impact on legal proceedings.

Guardiola also pointed out that the supreme court found that Driggers’ erred, not Sewell, and that determination proved the appeal was necessary and should not be held against prosecutors.

“That clearly is a substantial length of time,” Counts said during the hearing, adding that the question of a speedy trial violation was worth considering.

But Counts agreed with Guardiola. He said it wasn’t his place to reexamine the Supreme Court’s finding and nixed Coronado’s request to dismiss the charges. Counts also heard Castrillo’s testimony about the impact of the delays and what Castrillo and Coronado called “negative press coverage” from the Sun-News.

Castrillo said that “bad press” and threatening social media comments prevented him from finding a job in Las Cruces. But upon cross-examination, Castrillo told the court he only applied for three jobs before moving away and cited no evidence to prove that he’d been rejected because of media coverage of the case. Castrillo currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona, and is employed, according to his testimony.

What’s next?

Counts’ ruling on Wednesday sets up a trial at the end of the month. Court records show the trial is scheduled to start Aug. 28 and last five days.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Judge considering dropping Baby Favi case after years in legal limbo