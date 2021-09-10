Judge considers Lima man's motion to withdraw plea

Sep. 10—LIMA — The on-again, off-again criminal case of Anthony Houston, charged with aggravated burglary with the use of a firearm and also as a repeat violent offender, is once again in a temporary holding pattern.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Thursday took under advisement a motion filed by Houston's new attorney to allow the Lima man to withdraw his previous plea of no contest and to proceed to trial.

That decision followed a hearing during which Houston took the witness stand and said he felt pressured by his former attorney, Marcus Moll, to enter the no-contest plea on July 19 of this year — the first day of his jury trial.

Moll has since taken a position as a magistrate in Warren County and appeared at Thursday's hearing via Zoom. Carroll Creighton of the Allen County Public Defenders Office is currently representing Houston.

Houston, 41, testified that Moll had advised him to plead no contest to the charges as the trial got underway when it was learned that two men connected with the crime — Jordan Crowder and Charles Oberlin — intended to be non-cooperative at trial and would avoid being served with subpoenas.

Kohlrieser that day had listened to three phone calls made by Houston from jail that she said made it "quite clear to me" that Houston threatened Crowder into avoiding law enforcement authorities who were attempting to serve a subpoena for his testimony at trial. Oberlin never was located.

Creighton said the sudden turn of events left Houston "a short amount of time to make a decision" in the case, which he said constitutes a "reasonable and legitimate reason to withdraw his plea."

"I never wanted to take no deal to begin with," Houston told the judge on Thursday. "He (Moll) told me to take a no contest plea."

Moll testified that he had met with Houston on several occasions and was "very prepared" to proceed to trial. "We had very extensive conversations beforehand. It was (Houston's) decision" to enter a plea on July 19, Moll stated.

Assistant Allen County Prosecutor opined that Houston was merely experiencing "a change of heart" about his plea.

According to court documents, a Lima police officer was traveling in the 800 block of North Elizabeth Street around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 of last year when he heard a call for help. He saw a man, later identified as Oberlin, running in the street behind him. Oberlin said a Black male — later identified as Houston — had just entered his residence with a gun. Crowder was seen in the street coming from the direction of Oberlin's residence, court records show. Crowder told police he ran inside the residence but the man followed him with a gun, striking him in the head with the weapon.