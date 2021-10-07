Judge considers separate trials in killing, rape

Oct. 7—SALEM — With his own expert saying Brian Brito was insane when he shot and killed a young Salem man, but unable to reach a conclusion as to his state of mind during a rape and robbery in North Andover just hours later, Brito's lawyer is hoping to convince a judge to let him have separate trials in the two 2017 incidents.

Defense lawyer John Cunha told a judge Wednesday that he'd actually like three separate trials for Brito, 26, who is also charged in a similar random shooting in Lawrence just two days before police say he killed Mohammedreza "Sina" Zangiband, 24, of Salem, on a quiet side street in Lynn.

Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick is urging Salem Superior Court Judge Diane Freniere not to grant the request, telling her the three cases are intertwined, with evidence and witnesses common to all three — including Brito's confession to the woman he is charged with robbing and raping in North Andover the same night Zangiband was killed: "Thank you for cooperating. I had to kill someone earlier tonight."

Zangiband, whose family had immigrated from Iran, was an aspiring pilot who was delivering food for Athas Famous Roast Beef in Lynn when, police say, Brito cut him off, got out of the car and opened fire on Zangiband for no apparent reason early on the evening of March 27, 2017.

About five hours later, Brito laid in wait outside a Richdale store on Chickering Road in North Andover, waiting for customers to leave. Strasnick told the judge he went in, locked the door behind him, turned off the lights, then raped and robbed the store clerk.

He was found — in the same clothing seen in surveillance video — about 20 minutes later on Route 1 in Peabody, driving the Audi he'd registered in New Hampshire though he was living in Lynn, prosecutors allege. He was carrying items and money taken from the Richdale store — and a gun, police said.

Police would later use the gun to link Brito to another unprovoked shooting two days earlier in Lawrence, in which two women in a car were shot, one of them in the head. They survived.

Story continues

"They are so interrelated I'd suggest to the court that all of the evidence in the rape is admissible in the murder," said Strasnick during the hearing.

And with Brito and Cunha planning to try to convince a jury that Brito was legally insane at the time of the murder, Strasnick said prosecutors have a right to rebut that with evidence of his seemingly rational thought process just hours later, when he took steps to avoid being seen or identified and warned the employee not to call police for an hour.

Strasnick also said she plans to call a number of witnesses who will testify that amid the three separate incidents, Brito continued to go about the rest of his life — sitting down with his mother and brother at a Lawrence McDonalds to catch up, going to a nightclub, asking his roommate in Lynn for help patching up his shattered car window (which he claimed someone had broken), going to a job interview at the Domino's Pizza in Salem, and between the shooting of Zangiband and the rape in North Andover, calling a friend to buy marijuana.

A psychiatrist hired by the district attorney is expected to testify that Brito was rational during all three crimes.

Cunha suggested that if the judge is not willing to separate all three incidents into different trials, the two shootings could be tried together and the rape and robbery tried separately.

Trying the three cases together would cause "extremely high prejudice" on the part of jurors, he suggested — especially with the potential for different defenses: Lack of criminal responsibility for the shootings and some other defense for the rape and robbery.

"This is a very prejudicial set of circumstances," Cunha told the judge, later adding that it would not be fair to try the murder and rape cases together.

Freniere said she wants time to do some additional legal research on the issue.

A status hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

The hearing in Salem Superior Court was Brito's first in-person appearance in court in several years. His case has been delayed by several factors, including the process of psychiatric evaluations, a change in counsel, the unexpected death of one of his prior attorneys, and the pandemic.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis