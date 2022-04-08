Judge considers whether rape trials will be combined

Apr. 8—LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man charged with two counts of rape involving two separate females in two incidents separated by some four months argued Friday that the cases against his client should not be joined for purposes of trial.

Robert Gryzbowski, citing recent case law that stemmed from Ohio Supreme Court decisions, said a motion by the Allen County Prosecuting Attorneys Office to join the two cases against Jourdyn Rawlins should be overruled by the court to prevent jurors from being influenced by testimony that could potentially be "inflammatory and prejudicial" for his client.

Gryzbowski, in a written response to the state's motion, said the state "may try to claim that evidence of one alleged crime would be admissible at trial of the other to demonstrate a pattern of conduct by Rawlins."

The attorney asked Judge Terri Kohlrieser to consider not joining the cases and to try the incidents separately. The judge took that request under advisement, but noted that a scheduled April 18 trial date in one of the cases against Rawlins could be in jeopardy.

Both Gryzbowski and Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Kyle Thines had no objection to a delay if necessary.

Rawlins, 19, was indicted by an Allen County grand jury in November of last year on the rape charge. He was 17 at the time of the alleged incident. The case started in Allen County juvenile court but was transferred to common pleas court for consideration by the grand jury, which found sufficient cause to believe that on or about Sept. 14, 2020, Rawlins engaged in sexual conduct with a female by force or the threat of force.

He has been on house arrest since posting a $100,000 bond two days before Christmas.

The indictment was the second rape charge against Rawlins in less than a year. He was indicted last summer on a similar charge involving a separate alleged victim. In that case, police say he had forced sexual contact with a 17-year-old female on or about May 26.

Rawlins is a former athlete and honor student at Lima Senior High School.

