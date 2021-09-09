Judge continues case against Lumberton man accused of shooting girlfriend to death

Sep. 9—LUMBERTON — The case of a Lumberton man charged with murder in relation to the fatal shooting of his girlfriend at a local hotel was continued Wednesday in court.

The case against Frederick Christopher Cain, of Summer Lane, who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Kimberly Nicole Smith, was continued in Robeson County District Court until Sept. 24. District Court Judge Diane Surgeon presided over the case in Courtroom 3C.

Cain remains in the Robeson County Detention Center. He was arrested Aug. 24 and jailed under a $200,000 secured bond.

Cain was found and arrested by Robeson County Sheriff's Office deputies and turned over to the Lumberton Police Department "where he was interviewed and processed," according to the LPD.

Investigators with the Lumberton Police Department obtained a warrant for Cain's arrest Aug. 21 for the charge of second-degree murder, according to the LPD. Deputies arrested Cain for the outstanding warrant.

Lumberton police were dispatched about 4:43 a.m. on June 11 to a report of a person shot at the Econo Lodge hotel at 2320 Capuano Road in Lumberton, according to the LPD. Officers found Cain outside room 121.

"Frederick Cain, who was holding his abdomen told officers that he had been shot and that his girlfriend Kimberly Smith was inside room 121 and had been shot also," according to the LPD.

Cain's injuries were described as minor and "did not appear to be the result of a gunshot wound," according to police.

Smith and Cain were taken by ambulance to UNC Health Southeastern for medical treatment. Smith was later transferred to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.