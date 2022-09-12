Judge continues cases for former Plymouth principal, suspended employee charged with failure to report sex abuse accusations

A former Plymouth Center School principal and a suspended school employee who were set to be arraigned Monday on charges of failing to report students’ sexual abuse had their cases continued to next month.

Chrystal Collins, retired principal of the elementary school, and Rebecca Holleran, a math interventionist and former interim principal, were both scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in New Britain Superior Court GA-10, but a judge continued both of their cases until October to give their defense teams time to review evidence, according to Christian Watson, State’s Attorney for the New Britain Judicial District.

Watson, who will prosecute the cases of Collins, Holleran and two other suspended school employees charged in connection to the abuse cover-up — Melissa Morelli and Sherri Turner — said he turned over discovery to Collins’ and Holleran’s defense teams Monday morning.

Collins is being represented by Hartford-based law firm Spinella and Associates, and Holleran is being represented by Bridgeport-based attorney Edward J. Gavin, according to court records.

All four educators turned themselves in last month after the Plymouth Police Department issued warrants for their arrests, charging them with failure to report abuse, neglect or injury of a child or imminent risk of serious harm to a child, according to court records. All school employees are mandated reporters.

The charges stem from an investigation into years of alleged abuse by teacher James Eschert, who police say groomed and sexually abused at least 13 girls who were 9 and 10 years old when they were in his classes, records show.

The girls were all students at Plymouth Center School at the time that they were abused. Many told police that Eschert touched them inappropriately, played with their hair, had them sit on his lap or beneath his desk and bribed them with candy and answers to standardized tests, according to police and court records.

Several victims and their parents told investigators that the abuse was repeatedly — sometimes weekly — reported to administrators at the school who did not report the abuse to the Department of Child and Family Services. The abuse, police allege, was swept under the rug and ignored, allowing it to go on for years with no formal investigation by DCF or steps taken to protect the girls.

Story continues

The abuse was first reported to DCF last fall after one of Eschert’s alleged victims moved on to middle school and told her principal, Angela Suffridge, about the abuse. Suffridge made her report on Sept. 16, 2021.

Eschert, who was a third-, fourth- and fifth-grade teacher is charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and five counts of risk of injury to a minor. He pleaded not guilty in February and is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing in New Britain on Sept. 27, according to court records.

Holleran is scheduled to appear in court next, at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 in New Britain, records show.

Turner and Morelli are scheduled to appear in court in New Britain on Oct. 13, while Collins is scheduled to appear in court on October 31, according to court records.