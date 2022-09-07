Judge continues cases for two Plymouth school employees charged with failure to report sexual assaults

A Plymouth School District administrator and math interventionist charged with failing to report alleged sexual abuse of students at Plymouth Center School had their cases continued to October during court proceedings in New Britain on Wednesday.

Sherri Turner, a former principal at Plymouth Center School and interim superintendent for the Plymouth School District, was present in a New Britain Superior Court courtroom for a scheduled 10 a.m. arraignment. A State’s Attorney said she had already been arraigned and released on a promise to appear in court and that the court would be opting for an “administrative continuance” to allow more time for both sides to finish discovery in the case.

Turner was not called up before a judge on Wednesday. She is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 13, according to court officials. On her way out of the courthouse, a man who accompanied her held his hand out to block cameras from her view and she made no comment.

Turner is one of four former and current Plymouth School District employees to turn themselves in on warrants issued by Plymouth police in August. Wednesday marked what was supposed to be the first court appearances in the case, in which police allege the four were aware of years of sexual abuse by elementary school teacher James Eschert and failed to report it to the Department of Children and Families.

They were each charged with failure to report abuse, neglect or injury of a child or imminent risk of serious harm to a child while working as mandated reporters, according to police.

A warrant for Turner outlines repeated complaints made by young girls at Plymouth Center School who allegedly reported to Turner — some on a weekly basis — that Eschert was inappropriately touching them, giving them gifts and “making them uncomfortable.”

Victims and parents told police that Turner, a 59-year-old Farmington resident, was repeatedly made aware of the abuse and “she did nothing” about it, according to the warrant.

Melissa Morelli, a 45-year-old from Plymouth who worked as a math interventionist at the school from June 2005 until April 12, 2022, according to the school district, was also scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. The same ruling was made in her case. She was present in the courtroom but was not called up before a judge. Her case was also given an administrative continuance for discovery.

She is scheduled to appear back in court in New Britain on the same date as Turner.

Outside the courthouse on Wednesday, an attorney with Morelli said “my client is innocent and I’m sure this is going to be worked out in her favor” According to court records, Morelli is being represented by the Law Offices of Leonard M. Crone in Waterbury.

As she walked away from the courthouse, Morelli held a piece of paper in front of her face to shield herself from cameras.

Eschert, who taught second, third and fourth grades in the Plymouth school district from August 1998 to Nov. 9, 2021, is accused of touching girls inappropriately, taking inappropriate photos, encouraging girls to sit on his lap and having them play under his desk while he sat there and blocked them from getting out, according to his arrest report and a civil lawsuit filed by a former student in June of this year.

According to arrest warrants for Morelli and Turner, one victim’s mother told police that Morelli and Rebecca Holleran — who has also been charged — talked to her daughter about Eschert’s inappropriate behavior via a Facetime call in which Eschert’s behavior was acknowledged, but nothing was ever done about it, according to the warrant.

According to police records, Holleran was allegedly on the Facetime call with Morelli and a victim who reported Eschert’s abuse and was made aware of his inappropriate behavior on several occasions, the warrant said.

Holleran, 47, of Bristol is a math interventionist who worked with students in pre-kindergarten through second grade. She served as Plymouth Center School’s interim principal at one point, while Turner was filling in as interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year, according to current superintendent Brian Falcone.

Holleran was hired by the district on March 24, 2000 and was placed on leave with pay on Nov. 5, 2021.

Police have also filed charges against former principal Chrystal Collins. Collins had retired from the school district by the time charges were filed.

Collins and Holleran are scheduled to be arraigned in the same court on Sept. 12, records show.