Judge continues hearing in Westmont threat case to allow psych evaluations

Feb. 28—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A teenage girl accused of leaving two threatening notes at Westmont Hilltop schools will receive separate psychiatric evaluations while awaiting a resolution to her felony case.

Cambria County Senior Judge Patrick Kiniry approved a motion Monday to continue an adjudication hearing for the 14-year-old girl, enabling prosecutors and her own attorney to each have separate reports completed.

The juvenile was detained Feb. 6 after law enforcement officials said she left a threat at Westmont Hilltop High School that compelled district officials to cancel classes for two days and bolster security when school resumed.

Four days later, she allegedly broke a window next to a rear elementary school door while leaving another note.

Law enforcement officials have declined to offer additional specifics about the case, but a review of police radio calls that night indicated the teen was armed with a gun and was apprehended following a 3 a.m. police pursuit near the school.

And 911 call logs indicated police called for backup at one point, classifying the incident as a potentially life-threatening emergency.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said he could not discuss specifics about the hearing following court Monday, citing juvenile law guidelines.

But speaking in general terms, Neugebauer said assessments are sometimes needed to get a better understanding of the juvenile's needs and amenability to treatment.

Juvenile code also considers resolutions that reflect the community's interest — "and reports oftentimes are helpful and necessary to determine the proper path forward," he said.

The juvenile faces multiple felony charges, Neugebauer has said.

The teenager is being held at a Ohio detention facility while awaiting adjudication, which is the juvenile court level equivalent to a criminal trial.

No testimony was provided at Monday's hearing.

In a brief session, defense attorney Jerome Kaharick advised Kiniry that his client was agreeable to an expert evaluation and was waiving her right to have an adjudication hearing within 20 days of a detention order.

Kaharick told the judge his goal is to see the girl become rehabilitated while under the juvenile system's care.

He also declined to elaborate following the hearing, citing juvenile protection laws.