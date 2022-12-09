Judge convicts guide who led illegal hike where man died at Buffalo National River

A Bentonville man was convicted in federal court this week for hosting a hike and accepting money in a national park — both without a permit.

Jeffrey Michael Johnson, 47, led a guided hike at what's known as Eye of the Needle in the Indian Creek area of the Buffalo National River in May and accepted payments of at least $20 for the service while in the Kyle’s Landing parking area of the park, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas.

The business operation was brought to light when one of the hikers in the group died. Springfield resident Brad Lee Thomas, 46, fell approximately 15 feet from the path into shallow water and died on scene May 7. A search and rescue involving National Park Service, several area agencies and 47 individuals commenced and the body of Thomas was located.

A family member, interviewed by the News-Leader earlier this year, was told by an eyewitness that Thomas turned around on the difficult trail when a fellow hiker declared they could go no further.

Brad Thomas, who died May 7 while hiking in the Ponca Wilderness.

A federal magistrate judge convicted Johnson on Tuesday of one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit, according to the U.S. District Attorney's office.

Per testimony and evidence presented Tuesday, Johnson created and operated an outdoor adventure group called Arkansas Nature Lovers along with an online site. He frequently posted and operated on Facebook as well as advertised membership to his group for a $20 annual fee. The membership included attendance at as many of Johnson's hikes a member wished.

Johnson admitted to park rangers that he led multiple hikes within Buffalo National River area over an approximate seven-year period, according to the U.S. District Attorney's office.

"Testimony revealed that Johnson never applied for or received a permit to engage in business within the park or to solicit money within the park," the news release stated.

Johnson's sentencing is scheduled for March 7, 2023.

