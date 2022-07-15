Judge convicts Plymouth man on rape related offenses

Jul. 15—WILKES-BARRE — As Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough finished saying his verdict on the first offense, Edwin Colon turned and stared at the woman seated in the courtroom gallery.

Colon, 31, was convicted by Vough in a non-jury trial of raping, sexually assaulting and physically assaulting the woman inside a Plymouth residence in August 2019.

Vough's guilty verdict on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, simple assault and two counts of indecent assault came despite the woman refusing to testify against Colon.

Colon's attorney, Daniel Keith Hunter, said he was disappointed in the verdict and hopes Colon files an appeal.

Assistant district attorneys Susan Luckenbill and Kim Moraski relied upon recorded interviews of the woman by Plymouth police Capt. Michael Thomas, which were played for Vough during the bench trial held Wednesday.

The recorded interviews were played after the woman took the witness stand and invoked her right to remain silent.

Colon was arrested when police responded to his East First Street residence for a domestic disturbance on Aug. 20, 2019.

Thomas testified Colon invited officers inside and immediately became hostile and argumentative.

As officers spoke with Colon, they noticed the woman standing behind him with fresh injuries above her left eye and head.

Colon was advised he was being arrested due to the fresh injuries and initiated a struggle with officers, Thomas testified.

After Colon was arrested, the woman told officers Colon physically and sexually assaulted her for several days.

Vough acquitted Colon on charges of resisting arrest and harassment.

Colon's bail was revoked resulting in him being jailed at the county correctional facility.

Vough said he will sentence Colon on Oct. 21. He could face more than 60 years in state prison.