Judge convicts woman in 2020 Norman murder

Sep. 16—A Cleveland County judge on Tuesday convicted a woman on a charge in connection with a July 2020 murder in Norman.

Keabreauna Bronte Boyd, 32, was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Luis Raynard Williams, 59. Boyd's conviction was articulated in a Tuesday summary order from Judge Lori Walkley.

She will be sentenced Nov. 4, the summary order states. Second-degree murder in Oklahoma carries a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Police identified Boyd as a person of interest in Williams' death after they found his body with head and neck wounds on July 13, 2020 in the 1900 block of Alameda Street. She was later interviewed and taken into custody, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Walkley in her summary order stated Boyd was guilty "based on evidence" in the case.

Boyd was set for trial Monday morning after she waived her right to a jury trial. In the order, Walkley cited nine witness testimonies, evidence and arguments of council in the decision to not commence Monday.