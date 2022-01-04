As a judge, I couldn't punish the killing of this unborn child. Should the law be changed?

On Sept. 9, 2018, 29-year-old Krystil Kincaid was driving north on Warren Road to her home in Hemet. It was a Sunday. She was talking with her husband, Zach, on her minivan’s Bluetooth as he sat in a hotel room 450 miles north on a business trip.

Krystil was eight months pregnant with the couple’s fifth child, Avalynn. That Sunday was to have been one of her last days of work before going on maternity leave.

Warren Road is one of those treacherous, one-lane-in-each-direction thoroughfares where drivers routinely speed and pass across double yellow lines. I have driven it hundreds of times. The speed limit is 55 mph.

The last communication Zach heard from his wife was a loud scream, followed by a monstrous impact. For hours, his phone line to Krystil still open, he could hear the sounds of civilians, police and firefighters working desperately to free his wife from the wreckage.

“Krystil’s scream probably only lasted two seconds,” Zach told me at a court hearing, “but it replays in my mind very, very slowly.”

Marcos Forestal-Coutin, a 28-year-old professional boxer, had been drinking and was driving south on Warren at 85 mph when he crossed the center line and slammed head-on into Krystil's car.

Born in Cuba and living in Burbank, Forestal-Coutin was one of the best super-bantamweight fighters in the world. His blood alcohol level was .118%, one-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Forestal-Coutin suffered only minor injuries. After the collision, he livestreamed a video on Facebook from the accident scene. “Look what happened to me, gentlemen,” he said. “I got a car in the front and look what happened to my car.”

As Forestal-Coutin narrates, Krystil’s minivan is burning in the background.

Avalynn died in the accident. Fewer than 24 hours later, the doctors declared Krystil Kincaid brain-dead. She was kept on life support long enough for her organs to be donated.

I was the Superior Court judge presiding over the case. Forestal-Coutin was charged with one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the killing of Krystil. He pleaded guilty. I sentenced him to the maximum, which was 10 years in state prison.

Because the charge against Forestal-Coutin was manslaughter and not murder, he was not charged with any crime in Avalynn’s death.

The wording of state law explains why, and I think the Legislature should consider changing it.

Since 1981, homicides committed by people driving under the influence are sometimes charged as second-degree murder. Murder requires a killing with malice, which is defined as the intent to kill. But in the landmark 1981 California Supreme Court case of People v. Watson, the court upheld a second-degree murder conviction against Robert Watson, who killed while driving under the influence.

Watson’s crime was deemed a murder under the concept of implied malice. When a defendant intentionally engages in an act that they are aware might naturally and probably be dangerous to human life, they can be convicted of murder.

“Watson murders” are only charged in driving-under-the-influence homicides when the prosecution can prove the defendant knew of the dangers of DUI. In practice, prosecutors only charge murder when the defendant has already been convicted of a DUI, which shows they knew of the danger.

The penalty for second-degree murder is 15 years to life in prison.

Watson had prior convictions for driving under the influence and had attended classes on the dangers of DUI. Those facts convinced a jury he knew of the dangers of DUI. Forestal-Coutin had no prior convictions, DUI or otherwise. For that reason, he was not charged with murder.

I am not criticizing the prosecution’s charging decision. The injustice in this case came from how our homicide laws are drafted. For, if Forestal-Coutin’s crime could have been charged as a murder, the prosecution could have charged Avalynn’s death as a second crime.

The California Legislature formulated its version of a fetal protection statute in 1970 by designating a fetus as a potential victim of murder. The statute reads that “Murder is the unlawful killing of a human being, or a fetus, with malice aforethought.” This law does not apply to legal abortions.

California law defines a fetus as “an unborn human being that has progressed beyond the embryonic stage after major structures have been outlined, which typically occurs at seven to eight weeks after fertilization.” The defendant does not have to even know the woman is pregnant to be guilty of murdering her fetus.

But fetal protection never was extended to manslaughter. According to the California Penal Code, “Manslaughter is the unlawful killing of a human being without malice.” Fetuses are not included.

As a result, in California, an eight-week-old fetus can be the victim of murder.

Yet the killing of Avalynn, a viable baby girl in her eighth month of gestation, was not a crime.

Zach insisted that Forestal-Coutin, when he pleaded guilty, verbally admit to taking two lives — even though he only was charged with Krystal’s death. Zach vowed to lobby the California legislature to change the law so that his daughter’s death might perhaps make a difference in someone else’s life. Thus far, nothing has changed.

As part of a victim-impact statement at the sentencing hearing, I was given a photo of Krystil in her casket holding Avalynn. It was beautiful and horrible.

As a judge, I interpret the law. I do not write it. But it is my obligation to bring to the attention of the Legislature matters that will improve the administration of justice in California.

Zach Kincaid and his four living children believe our justice system failed them. I ask our Legislature to please listen to them.

Mark "M. E." Johnson has been a judge in Riverside County Superior Court since 2009.

