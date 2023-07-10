Judge: Out-of-court statement made at Children's Advocacy Center admissible only if girl testifies

Jul. 10—WILKES-BARRE — A forensic interviewer and a physician assistant at the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center can testify only if a girl testifies at the trial of her alleged sexual offender, a Luzerne County judge ruled.

Juan Manuel Lajara-Mercado, 32, of Pine Street, Freeland, was charged by Freeland police in August 2022, on allegations he sexually assaulted a then 12-year-old girl in June 2022, according to court records.

The charges were filed after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Children's Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre, where she was also medically evaluated by a physician assistant.

Prosecutors sought to have the girl's recorded interview, considered an out-of-court statement, in addition to the forensic interviewer and physician assistant testify during Lajara-Mercado's trial.

Lajara-Mercado's attorney, Mark Singer from the county Public Defender's Office, objected arguing he won't be permitted to cross-examine the girl if she does not testify.

A law that took effect in August 2021, allows out-of-court statements to be admitted during trial if the victim is 16-years-old or younger and will suffer serious emotional distress that would impair the child's ability to communicate.

Following a recent hearing, President Judge Michael T. Vough last week ruled in favor of Singer giving the opinion prosecutors did not prove the girl would suffer serious emotional distress.

Vough wrote the forensic interviewer and physician assistant can testify only if the girl testifies during Lajara-Mercado's trial, which is scheduled for the week of Sept. 22.

Lajara-Mercado is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated assault and related offenses. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

Before you move on, we invite you to become a Times Leader Advocate. You'll receive some great benefits, including our Diamond Card with local discounts and deals, access to our E-Edition, a faster, reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.

Click now to support or get more information.