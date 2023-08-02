Judge who covered up for child-abusing son won't be removed

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Tracy Green, accused of covering for her child-abusing son, will not be removed from the bench, as the Judicial Tenure Commission unanimously recommended last year. Instead, the Michigan Supreme Court has decided she will be publicly censured and suspended from her role for six months without pay.

While the Judicial Tenure Commission (JTC) is the agency tasked with investigating grievances against state judges, the Supreme Court has the ultimate say on punishment.

The JTC had said Green was aware her son was abusing her grandsons and used makeup to disguise marks on the children. It also concluded that she lied under oath when questioned about the matter.

But in its majority opinion, the Supreme Court said: "We agree in part with the JTC that respondent committed certain misconduct, but we reject a number of the JTC’s other findings of misconduct."

The court said a six-month suspension was appropriate because Green's misconduct occurred before she was a judge and involved difficult family relationships. It said that while Green covered up evidence of abuse, she didn't participate in it. And that while she made misleading statements to the JTC, the Supreme Court did not find that she lied under oath because it said the JTC didn't properly amend its complaint to include such action.

That opinion was signed by five of the justices: Elizabeth Clement, Richard Bernstein, Megan Cavanagh, Elizabeth Welch and Kyra Harris Bolden.

In partial dissents, Justice David Viviano and Justice Brian Zahra disagreed with the six-month suspension and advocated for censure and a 12-month suspension.

Green's "decision to cover up visible injuries on her grandsons on multiple occasions might have delayed the discovery of their father’s abuse. Had the abuse been discovered earlier, the boys might have been spared from additional instances of abuse, including the abuse that occurred on June 24, 2018, which led to their removal from the home," Viviano wrote in his dissent.

Zahra wrote that he considers Green to have lied under oath and said she would receive a 12-month suspension.

In 2018, Green was elected for a six-year term as a Wayne County judge.

In 2019, Green's son, Gary Davis-Headd, was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison each for two counts of second-degree child abuse.

