Judge: "This criminal history is incredible" -- raises bond to $2 million

Feb. 14—James Clifford Farris, 46, has over 30 felony convictions on his record — including 14 aggravated burglaries in Hamilton County.

It took authorities three years to track down the Georgia man named in a 12-count indictment relating to allegations of shots fired and three Cumberland Countians threatened with a gun and held against their will.

The bond he skipped out on was a $50,000 bond made by his sister.

Last week (Feb. 8), Farris was in court asking a judge to reduce his bond from $1 million. That amount of bail was set after his arrest on new charges of failure to appear.

It proved the old adage, "be careful what you ask for," to be true.

Not only did Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie deny the request, he raised the bond to $2 million and immediately set a trial date for Farris.

"One of the purposes of setting a high bond, or denying bond, is to protect the community. You didn't show up for court, the nature of the offense, your own witness said meth was involved, I find this criminal history is incredible, just incredible.

"With your history going against you, I am going to increase bond to $2 million."

Farris was arrested Nov. 3, 2016, after deputies responded to a report of a man holding three persons against their will with shots being fired. The incident occurred in the 200 block of Cherry Branch Rd. around 4 a.m. Deputies arrived on the scene to find Farris standing in the doorway of a residence with a .9 mm handgun in his back pocket.

Witnesses told deputies Farris had discharged the gun "four or five times," striking two vehicles in the driveway. At least two of the victims told officers the handgun had been pointed at them.

Farris was indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury in early 2017 on three counts of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon, reckless endangerment, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for delivery, vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000.

Story continues

Court records show that Farris failed to appear in court to answer to the charges on April 27, 2018, and May 18, 2018. Capias warrants were issued for his arrest, but he could not be found.

Farris was taken into custody in October 2021 in Chatham County, GA, and returned to Cumberland County. In November, McKenzie set bond at $1 million with a special instruction that a judge had to approve the bond before his release.

Defense attorney Bruce McCloud file a motion to have the bond reduced and provided the court with letters of reference in addition to calling two witnesses — Farris' mother and one of the victims in the case.

Sheila Spangler, Farris' 70-year-old mother who has lived in Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, testified her son remodels houses for a living in and around Savannah, GA, and she would provide him a home in Tennessee.

Under cross examination from Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley, Spangler was asked about her son's lengthy criminal record. He responded that he did not do all the crimes and had pled guilty "to what his stepbrother had done."

She added that she had no knowledge of her son's "meth problem." When asked about her son failing to appear in court, Spangler replied, "I though it was all settled."

Jessica Morgan — one of three persons listed as witnesses in the case, was then called by McCloud and testified she was living in a half-way house in Knoxville having served a prison sentence for meth possession.

She responded to a question from McCloud about the 2016 incident as stating she met with Farris that night "so we could have fun and do meth." She denied ever recanting her statement to authorities.

McCloud also issued subpoenas for witnesses Jason Hyder and Curtis Butler. Hyder was served but failed to appear for the hearing. Butler could not be located.

McKenzie issued a show cause summons for Hyder for March 4 at which time it will be determined if Hyder's failure to appear will be contempt of court.

A summons was also issued for Butler.

Worley then introduced Farris' criminal record which includes 14 aggravated burglary convictions in Hamilton County, eight in Bradley County and two each in Bledsoe and Rhea counties. The record also shows seven theft convictions and one marijuana possession conviction.

McCloud argued that his client was gainfully employed, had promise of a home in Tennessee and the attorney said the probability of conviction was low.

McCloud cited the witnesses' failure to appear for the hearing as damaging the state's case against his client. He asked bond be reduced to $100,000.

Worley countered that Farris was on the lam for three years, in addition to his lengthy criminal history. The prosecutor added the judge could hold him without bond pending trial.

"The state feels the bond is entirely appropriate," Worley said.

This sparked McKenzie's comments on Farris' record.

Motion hearing is set for March 4 and a trial is set for April 7-8.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com