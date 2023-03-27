Judge: DA can't participate in 'Rust' prosecution if she hires new special prosecutor

Mar. 27—First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies can hire a new special prosecutor to manage the state's criminal cases in the fatal shooting on the Rust film set or she can prosecute them herself, but not both, state District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled Monday.

The ruling followed state Rep. Andrea Reeb's recent decision to step down as the special prosecutor in cases tied to the shooting.

Rust producer and star Alec Baldwin and film set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was tasked with managing firearms, ammunition and gun safety for the production, are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Baldwin was holding a prop revolver that discharged a live bullet during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Reeb, a retired prosecutor and first-term Republican legislator from Clovis, stepped down from the high-profile cases earlier this month after Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion seeking to have her disqualified. They argued the state lawmaker's position as a prosecutor violated constitutional separation of powers.

Reeb told The New Mexican she stepped down not out of fear of losing the argument in court but because she did not want to be a distraction to the case or provide a basis for any convictions to be overturned on appeal.

Carmack-Altwies indicated she planned to appoint a new special prosecutor to replace Reeb, but Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys argued in a motion New Mexico law does not allow a district attorney to prosecute a case in conjunction with a special prosecutor.

The district attorney disputed that Monday. She said the way she reads the statute, it authorizes her to appoint a special counselor to relieve pressure on an already overburdened staff and to act as co-counselor on a case, simultaneously preventing the case from drawing resources away from other cases while allowing her to remain accountable as the elected District Attorney.

Story continues

Carmack-Altwies told the judge she anticipates her office will be understaffed by about 30 percent at the end of April, having lost nine of its 27 attorneys to out-of-state jobs.

"Quite frankly, we need the extra manpower on this case so that it does not take away from prosecuting all of the other cases currently in our office," Carmack-Altwies said. The DA noted those factors were behind her request for emergency funding from the state Board of Finance and the Legislature to prosecute the case.

"We are in dire straits," Carmack-Altwies said.

The Board of Finance allocated over $317,000 for the case in September, and the Legislature appropriated about the same amount during its recently completed session.

Attorney Jason Bowles, who represents Gutierrez-Reed, said it wasn't fair for the district attorney to rely on the statute as the basis for amassing hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional funding to prosecute not only the well-to-do Baldwin, but Gutierrez-Reed, "who does not have all of those resources and does not have a warchest to fund ... experts like the state has."

"That's not what the statute was designed to do," he said. "It's not designed to allow a district attorney to augment their office and staff in one particular case they pick."

Sommer sided with the defense, ruling Carmack-Altwies had shown she had good cause to appoint a special prosecutor to act in her place in the Rust cases, but that state law dictates she cannot participate in the prosecution if she hires someone for that role.

"I don't read it the statute the way you read it," Sommer told the district attorney. "I think it's a twist ... to have it read the way you do. ... You would have to ignore a lot of other language" in the statute.

"Under this statute, you cannot use it unless you're not going to prosecute," the judge said. "You have indicated a dilemma ... in your response because you are saying you don't have enough staff to do this. That would tell me yes, you cannot prosecute, so you may invoke that. However, you're also saying that 'I plan to stay in because there is nothing that prevents me from staying in,' and that's not true. ... If you cannot prosecute, you cannot prosecute."

At one point in the hearing District Attorney Carmack-Altwies suggested under certain circumstances a special prosecutor could reappoint her or someone else from her office to handle the case.

"Do you think that's a real argument?" Sommer responded.

The judge asked the parties to file by Thursday additional briefs on the applicability of a different section of state law — flagged by the judge herself — which also relates to who can legally represent the state in court proceedings, indicating she could hold a hearing as soon as Friday.

The judge noted she was raising the issue sua sponte — of her own accord— in the interest of resolving any possible arguments on the issue before preliminary hearings are held.

Carmack-Altwies didn't say at Monday's hearing whom she might consider appointing to replace Reeb, but indicated the person she has identified is not an employee of the Attorney General's Office. She did not respond to a call seeking comment.

"The District Attorney continues to evaluate all available options for prosecuting the 'Rust' case. Securing justice for Halyna Hutchins remains the priority and will be at the heart of any decision the District Attorney makes on how best to proceed," Carmack-Altwies spokeswoman Heather Brewer wrote in an email Monday.

The judge's ruling is one several setbacks for the prosecution in a case that has garnered international attention due to Baldwin's celebrity.

Prosecutors had originally sought to charge Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed with a firearm enhancement that would have boosted their maximum sentence if convicted from 18 months to 6 1/2 years, only to drop it in the face of a defense motion arguing it was inapplicable because the law didn't take effect until after the Rust shooting took place.