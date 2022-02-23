Judge: 'There was damage done to a girl's heart, soul and mind'

Wes Dennison of Fresno was sentenced Tuesday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court for rape, gross sexual imposition and rape. He was sentenced to 10 years to life on the rape charge and 60 months in prison for each of the charges.

COSHOCTON — Citing the unspeakable damage done to a young woman with developmental disabilities, Judge Robert Batchelor sentenced a Fresno man to what was basically life in prison Tuesday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court for four sex crimes.

Wes J. Dennison, 63, was indicted in December with rape, a first-degree felony, gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and two counts of sexual battery, third-degree felonies. He entered guilty pleas to the charges on Jan. 24.

Guilty plea: Warsaw man sentenced to 24 months for sex crimes

On house arrest: Former Coshocton resident charged with murder is dead

The rape and gross sexual imposition incidents happened in March 2015 when the female victim was 12 years old. The sexual battery charges were for incidents from May 1 to Nov. 15, 2021, with the same victim, who is now 19. Court documents noted the victim as having developmental disabilities.

Dennison received 10 years to life in prison for the rape charge, plus 60 months for each of the other charges to be served consecutively. He was granted 100 days of credit for local incarceration. If ever released from prison Dennison will have to register as a Tier III sex offender for life and serve mandatory post release control of five years.

Your support helps keep the lights on at the Coshocton Tribune. Stay connected with our daily stories, in-depth reporting and more by

clicking Subscribe

Subscribe

Dennison nor his attorney, Marie Sieber, spoke in open court on his behalf. Members of the victim's family were in the courtroom and the maternal grandmother spoke. She talked about her relationship with the victim and what she knew of the incidents. She closed by asking for a life sentence.

Batchelor, reading from the pre-sentence investigation, noted the victim suffered from nightmares, often screamed during her sexual molestation and was battered during the crimes. This included suffering black eyes and being hit and kicked.

Story continues

"This is an unspeakable offense with great harm caused," Batchelor said. "There was damage done to a girl's heart, soul and mind."

llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com

@llhayhurst

740-295-3417

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Fresno man sentenced for four sex crimes in rape case