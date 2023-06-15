Judge to decide merits of search warrant

Jun. 15—ASHLAND — Attorneys are asking a federal judge to determine whether or not a search warrant obtained in April 2021 that led to the arrest of a child sexual abuse material suspect will hold up in court.

Robert T. Adams, 50, was arrested and charged in Greenup County following a search warrant executed on his Flatwoods apartment by Kentucky State Police and the Ashland Police Department.

His case was picked up by federal authorities in April.

Defense attorney Sebastian Joy argued last month that the search warrant was illegitimate because the state trooper who applied for it solely relied on the investigation by Ashland Police.

Per the court filings, Ashland Police noticed suspicious activity at an IP address tied to Adams in December 2020, but did not bring it to KSP's attention until April 2021.

Joy argued that makes the information obtained by APD "stale" and that without their leg work, the state trooper's search warrant affidavit amounted to nothing.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors countered with its filing, stating the search warrant was valid. Publishing a portion of the affidavit, it details how APD picked up on 444 potential child sexual abuse material files being downloaded at Adams's residence, including one showing a 13-year-old being sexually assaulted.

Prior to the search warrant, APD went out to Adams's apartment complex to confirm whether he lived there alone and if he had any open WiFi spots, court records show.

A search conducted on April 9, 2021, turned up electronic devices, a handwritten list of goals including "I will break my CP (child porn) addiction" and framed photographs of child sexual abuse material, court records show.

Prosecutors pointed out search warrants are valid even if the officer applying for it is relying on the observation and investigation of another officer.

Now it's up to Federal District Court Judge David L. Bunning to decide.