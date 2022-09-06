Judge to decide on motions to exclude evidence in Homrighausen's criminal case

NEW PHILADELPHIA ― With the criminal trial of Dover's suspended Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen two weeks away, lawyers for the prosecution and defense argued the merits of two motions to exclude evidence on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Mark R. DeVan of Cleveland asked Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Elizabeth Lehigh Thomakos to exclude two types of evidence the special prosecutor plans to present to jurors: opinions from the Ohio Ethics Commission, and evidence of crimes not set forth in the indictment.

Special Prosecutor Robert F. Smith opposed both motions.

Homrighausen is scheduled to go on trial Sept. 20 on nine criminal counts. He was originally indicted in March on 15 counts, but the prosecution subsequently dropped six tax charges.

The evidence at issue comes into play on two charges: representation by a public official, for Homrighausen's involvement in a grievance regarding overtime pay for the son, Peter, and theft in office, for pocketing $9,295 for performing marriages.

DeVan's presentation gave a hint about the defense strategy for the theft-in-office charge regarding the payments for weddings.

"The state calls those fees," he said. "We call those gratuities or donations, as is customary when someone performs a wedding, they often accept monies for their services. And it's a kindness, a custom. It's the honorable thing to do to provide some monies to the person for that person's time and efforts in their behalf."

DeVan said that while Homrighausen is charged in detail with four counts of soliciting improper compensation for performing weddings, no detail is given in the indictment for another some 270 wedding payments. He asked the judge to exclude evidence about the other 270-some weddings at trial since they were not charged in the indictment.

He said the issue raised questions about what happened with the other 270 weddings, of what the grand jury was told, in what manner the alleged offenses were summarized for the body that indicted Homrighausen. He said a review of the written record of the grand jury proceedings in the judge's office would answer those questions.

Smith noted the secrecy of grand jury proceedings, and said the grand jury had the same charts and summaries that were made available to DeVan.

DeVan said he is concerned that his client may be tried on offenses with which he is not charged.

Smith, the prosecutor, said state law allows numerous incidents to be aggregated under a single theft-in-office charge.

Details about the four weddings involved in the payments charged under soliciting improper compensation are intended as examples to put "flesh on the bones" of the crime and give credence to the testimony of other witnesses, Smith said. Witnesses are expected to testify about the process for scheduling weddings and accepting payments in hundreds of additional incidents.

The judge said theft offenses that occur in a continuing course of conduct may be aggregated into a single charge. She asked DeVan if the indictment must also contain 270 misdemeanor theft counts.

"Yes," he said.

"Then what would be the purpose of permitting the aggregate?" Thomakos asked.

"The purpose of this is to circumvent my client's right to notice and due process of law, and to make it easier for the state to obtain a conviction by throwing all of this in front of a jury," DeVan said.

Thomakos replied, "So you're saying the purpose, the legislative purpose, of doing this was to remove somebody's rights."

"Well, let me just say that I don't know that anyone intentionally passed a statute with an eye toward removing rights, but that is the effective result," DeVan said.

In another motion related to the representation charge, DeVan said Ohio Ethics Commission's advisory opinions should not be presented at trial because elements of the crime of representation are defined by law, not the Ethics Commission. He said advisory opinions should be used only when needed to clarify the legislative intent of a law that is vague, confusing, incomplete or hard to understand.

DeVan argued that Peter Homrighausen did not benefit when Homrighausen ruled in 2016 against paying his son and two other city electric plant employees from receiving overtime pay for hours they had not worked. The grievance was based on an allegation that certain employees had not been given a fair chance at the available extra work. DeVan said the ruling against Peter is not a "thing of value," but was actually detrimental to him.

Smith, the special prosecutor, said an Ethics Commission opinion explains the key factor of ethics law: the prohibition against an official making a decision regarding a relative.

Thomakos took the attorneys' presentations under advisement. She said she will issue a ruling as soon as possible.

