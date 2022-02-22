Judge to decide if Oxford school shooting suspect should move to youth detention center

Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley is due back in court Tuesday to find out if he will be sent to a youth detention center, as his lawyers have requested.

The defense argues that an adult jail is no place for the 15-year-old suspect, who is locked up on terrorism and first-degree murder charges for allegedly carrying out the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School with a gun his parents bought him. Four students died and six students and a teacher were injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors have argued that Ethan Crumbley belongs behind bars due to the severity of the alleged crime. He is being held on no bond in the Oakland County Jail. His lawyers are fighting to have him sent to the Children's Village in Pontiac pending the outcome of his case.

Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of the Oxford School Shooting has waived his right to a probable cause hearing on Jan. 7, 2022, in the 52-3 courtroom of Judge Carniak in Rochester Hills. Crumbley's case will now be bound over to circuit court.

The defense has expressed concerns that Crumbley can hear the adult prisoners in nearby cells, which is a violation of a federal statute that says juveniles held in adult jails or prisons cannot be within sight or sound of adult inmates. The defense also has argued that the teen's mental and emotional wellbeing may be harmed in that environment, and that a juvenile facility is more fitting, where he could go to school and get more help.

"I understand the severity of what occurred. I think everybody does, including Mr. Crumbley," Deborah McKelvy, a guardian ad litem assigned to Crumbley, has argued in court.

But, McKelvy added: "I do have concerns for him and his mental and emotional well-being. ... The jail is not conducive, not designed for juveniles."

Ethan Crumbley's lawyer, Paulette Loftin, also has argued that the teenager has never been in trouble before the shooting and has no history of assaulting kids.

"There are other juveniles housed at Children’s Village charged with murder. This would not be the first time," Loftin has argued.

The prosecution is adamantly opposed to moving him out of jail, saying Ethan Crumbley is where he belongs given what happened.

"This was a mass murder at a school .. It was planned. It was premeditated. ... He targeted juveniles," Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast has previously argued.

Those arguments convinced a lower court judge to keep Ethan Crumbley in jail. The case is now before Oakland County Circuit Judge Karl Rowe, who scheduled a hearing for 2 p.m. Tuesday to take up the issue.

Ethan Crumbley is charged in the deaths of four classmates. According to police and prosecutors, Crumbley shot up his school using a gun that his parents had bought him four days earlier as a Christmas present.

The parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, also have been charged in the case. They are facing involuntary manslaughter charges for allegedly failing to keep the gun secure, and never notifying the school about the gun when they had a chance to.

An Oakland County sheriff's deputy instructs Jennifer Crumbley to put her mask back up. The parents of accused Oxford High School gunman Ethan Crumbley, Jennifer and James Crumbley are in the 52-3 District Courtroom of Judge Julie Nicholson in Rochester on Dec. 14, 2021, for a probable cause conference in their cases after being charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Crumbleys are represented by attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman.

Ethan Crumbley has pleaded not guilty through his lawyers, who have said they are preparing an insanity defense.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oxford case judge could remove Ethan Crumbley from adult jail