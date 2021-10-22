Judge to decide if Sanutti-Spencer gets new trial

Oct. 22—BLOOMSBURG — The state Attorney General's office presented two witnesses on Thursday who refuted Maria Sanutti-Spencer's claims during the third and final day of her Post Conviction Relief Act hearing.

Chief Deputy Attorney General James Barker, who is prosecuting the case for the state, presented fire expert Dennis Woodring, of Harrisburg, and former state trooper and current Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams in Columbia County Court, in Bloomsburg.

Sanutti-Spencer, 55, was represented by her attorney, Frank McCabe, of Kingston.

The hearing was a continuation of a two-day hearing that started in late September to determine if Sanutti-Spencer should receive a new trial because her former attorney, Christian Hoey, did not have her best interests in mind when he took her case to trial in 2015.

Sanutti-Spencer, who appeared in court next to McCabe Thursday dressed in prison clothes, took notes and gave questions to McCabe to ask Woodring, the state's first witness.

Woodring appeared via video and said he was asked to join the case after state police said Sanutti-Spencer was responsible for burning down her ex-husband's mother's home in Millville, in 2010.

Woodring said by the time he got involved, the house was already torn down and there was nothing for him to see, so they conducted several interviews with Spencer's mother and an eyewitness who said they saw fire coming from the back of the Millville Road home.

Woodring said the fire started in the back of the home, a window was smashed and that's how it was set, which resulted in arson.

McCabe grilled Woodring and said in no reports made by the fire expert was it said the fire started because of the window being smashed.

Arresting officer

Williams arrested Sanutti-Spencer in 2014 for the murder of her ex-husband Frank Spencer, 46, of Millville, in July 2012.

Williams said Sanutti-Spencer and her father plotted to kill Frank Spencer, who was found shot to death in his Millville home on July 2, 2012. Sanutti-Spencer was convicted in 2015 for the murder and arson of Spencer's mother's home, while her father was convicted in 2018 of the same charges.

Story continues

Sanutti-Spencer is serving a life sentence without the chance for parole at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Muncy. Franklin was also sentenced to life without parole and is imprisoned at SCI Somerset.

In late September, Sanutti-Spencer's son, Cyrus Spencer, 21, of Philadelphia, testified he didn't believe his mother committed the crime and he was not allowed to testify.

Barker said prison phone calls from Sanutti-Spencer to her children show she was trying to convince them what to say if questioned on the witness stand.

Williams testified Thursday that Cyrus Spencer on several occasions reached out to him to talk. Williams said Cyrus Spencer sent Williams a text message saying he wasn't sure who he could trust so he wanted to come meet with the former trooper.

In the September hearings, Sanutti-Spencer claimed she deserved a new trial because Hoey did not do what he should have in her defense.

Several times through the September proceedings, Somerset County Senior Judge David C. Klementik, who is presiding over the case, allowed Sanutti-Spencer to speak despite objections from the state.

Klementik will now receive briefs from both the state and McCabe and render a decision in early 2022.

The state Office of the Attorney General does not comment on pending cases, according to a spokesperson.