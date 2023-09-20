Judge to decide on new trial in case of woman convicted of dragging teen to death with car

A Hamilton County judge is expected to issue a decision Thursday in the case of a woman found guilty of dragging an 18-year-old to death with her car in 2017.

In 2018, a jury convicted Briana Benson, now 27, of murder, felonious assault and other charges after two hours of deliberation. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison. She is scheduled to be released from prison in 2035 when she will be nearly 39.

Now, she’s fighting her conviction before Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Branch, a different judge than the one who presided over her trial.

The charges stemmed from accusations that Benson intentionally ran over Madie Hart after a fight Downtown. Benson’s sister and Hart’s friend had an ongoing feud that exploded into violence on March 26, 2017.

Benson came Downtown because she got a call that her sister needed help. Hart’s friend rushed to her car as soon as she saw it and started a fight, according to court documents.

The fight was caught on surveillance cameras. As the two groups fought, Benson and Hart faced off. Benson dragged Hart by her hair and kicked and stomped her face.

As this fight broke up, Hart’s keys ended up in Benson’s car. Benson sent her sister home and continued to drive around Downtown. When she again drove past Hart’s group, Hart approached Benson’s car and banged on the vehicle, wanting to retrieve her keys.

Police said that Benson could have just kept driving but instead, she turned her wheels toward Hart running her over. Hart was dragged for nearly 90 feet, killing her.

Benson’s murder conviction hinged on whether she intentionally struck Hart, her lawyers argued in court filings.

During the trial, a police officer reviewed video of the incident and testified Benson turned her car’s front tries toward Hart, indicating an intent to strike, court filings state.

Benson is now arguing that her trial lawyers failed to provide an expert report, required by state criminal procedure, and neglected to submit their expert’s testimony in the court record, blocking it from review at appeal.

Louis Sirkin, the attorney now representing Benson, argued at a July hearing that the defense's expert would have testified the wheel turned after initially coming in contact with Hart, not before.

She already appealed her case once, saying the court erred in allowing expert testimony from the officer. The 1st District Court of Appeals agreed with her but said the error likely would not have changed the outcome of the trial, given the weight of other evidence presented.

Branch has said if she decides to grant Benson a new trial, she wants the lawyers to be prepared to begin a new trial in the next few months.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Briana Benson: Decision expected Thursday on if woman gets new trial