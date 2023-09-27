Judge to decide whether case involving Jeannette man can move to juvenile court

Sep. 26—A judge is weighing two opposing opinions about whether or not a Jeannette man can be rehabilitated in the juvenile court system after he was arrested in connection with a 2021 shooting.

An expert for the defense said Dasean Ingram, who was 16 at the time of the shooting and charged as an adult, should have his case moved to juvenile court, which can oversee delinquent juveniles until their 21st birthday.

"I believe he's amenable and will thrive in that environment," said Dawn Smitley, an expert in mental health evaluation and trauma-based therapy.

Now 19, Ingram would turn 21 in the summer of 2025.

An expert for the prosecution provided the opposite opinion. Psychiatrist Bruce Wright testified that it's unlikely Ingram could be rehabilitated in less than two years.

"I don't think the time remaining is enough," he said.

Ingram is accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy on April 7, 2021 during an argument at the intersection of Locust Street and Lowry Avenue. A group of people arrived at a home there and a fight ensued in the road, according to court papers.

Ingram was a member of that group and a relative of his confronted the 17-year-old boy who lives nearby, according to court papers. Police say the confrontation stemmed from an ongoing feud.

Ingram is accused of firing six or seven shots at the 17-year-old boy, chasing him and continuing to shoot as the teen ran away, police said. The boy was shot in the hand, according to court papers.

His mother returned fire at Ingram who was shot in the thigh and fled, police said. Both teens were hospitalized. Prosecutors ruled that the mother was justified in shooting Ingram.

He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related offenses.

Both experts discussed Ingram's difficult childhood and ongoing life and said he has post-traumatic stress disorder. He is undergoing trauma-based therapy.

Wright testified that an adverse childhood could have lasting impacts.

"The worse the childhood was ... the more likely that child is to have problems extending into adulthood," he said.

Ingram doesn't have any history with the juvenile court system. He has been on home electronic monitoring since late December 2021 with no issues, according to his probation officer.

Smitley testified that Ingram could benefit from juvenile court programs that help with structure and independent living skills. An adverse childhood does not mean a person definitely will have issues later in life, she said, adding that trauma Ingram has experienced could have an impact on his brain function.

"He doesn't have this pattern of behavior," she testified.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .