Judge to decide whether to limit DA, police statements in Stockton serial killings case

An attorney for the man prosecutors allege shot three men to death in Stockton starting in August urged a judge Monday to bar the district attorney and Stockton Police Department from addressing the media about Wesley Brownlee's case outside of court, arguing it would bias a jury against Brownlee.

"What's at risk here is Mr. Brownlee's fundamental right to due process," public defender Allison Nobert told Judge Xapuri Villapudua in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Monday.

Nobert described statements District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar made to the media about the case as "a war cry" and "exactly the kind of mob mentality" the court should aim to protect against.

In response, prosecutor Elton Grau said, "all [the DA has] articulated is that the evidence is there, that it is beyond a reasonable doubt, and that we're going to [prosecute] those three murders." A spokesperson for Verber-Salazar could not immediately be reached for comment.

Brownlee, who appeared in court for Monday's hearing, was charged with three counts of murder in San Joaquin County court on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Prosecutors claim he fatally shot six men — one in Oakland and five in Stockton — in isolated areas after dark, and wounded a woman in the seventh shooting in Stockton. Authorities have shared little information about evidence in the case against Brownlee.

Nobert cited coverage of Verber Salazar's and McFadden's statements in The New York Times, NBC, ABC, The Record and other outlets in urging the judge to limit their communication with the media outside of court.

"I'm not asking to keep the media out of the courtroom," she said.

Villapudua is scheduled to rule on the public defender's request at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

