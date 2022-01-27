Judge to decide on whether murder charges move forward on Mount Carmel Township woman

Jan. 27—SUNBURY — A Northumberland County judge will decide if there is enough evidence to send murder charges on a Mount Carmel Township woman to trial.

Lisa Karlaza, 53, of Back Street, Dooleyville, Mount Carmel Township, is accused by police of stabbing to death her husband Richard Karlaza during a July 4 altercation at the Back Street home. During a hearing Tuesday, Judge Paige Rosini heard arguments from both sides and now will determine if District Attorney Tony Matulewicz presented enough evidence to move the case forward and proceed to trial.

Lisa Karlaza's public defender Laurie Ann Pickle said there is no evidence linking her client to the murder other than she was inside the home, according to testimony Wednesday.

The incident began when Mount Carmel Township Police were dispatched to Back Street at 6 p.m. on July 4 for an initial report of a home invasion. An investigation showed there was no sign of forced entry to the home, according to testimony Wednesday.

Police found Richard Karlaza deceased, laying in a pool of blood with several lacerations to his chest, neck and groin. Witnesses said they overheard an argument between the Karlazas and then a crash by the front door, police said.

Another witness testified that he went outside on his back porch and heard Lisa Karlaza crying and she was saying she needed help. Moments later Lisa Karlaza called 911 and told dispatchers someone broke into their home, police said.

Mount Carmel police served a search warrant and found an eight-and-a-half-inch knife in a dishwasher with suspected blood on the blade, according to testimony.

Two witnesses on Wednesday testified neither of them saw anyone enter the Karlaza home or exit the home. One of the witnesses said he was on his own front porch, which was two doors down from the Karlaza home, when he heard the thud sound. The man testified no one came to the home or left the home until police arrived about 20 minutes later.

Rosini did not say when she would issue her decision.

In addition to homicide, Karlaza is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault; three misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime, making false reports and simple assault; and a summary count of harassment.