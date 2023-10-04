Judge decides in favor of Lakemore, officer in civil rights lawsuit

Claims that a Lakemore police officer violated a teen's civil rights June 5, 2020, at Springfield Lake Roller Rink have been rejected by the judge in a federal lawsuit.

The teen and her mother sued former Lakemore officer Dylan Soisson and the village, alleging that Soisson used improper force during an encounter with the teen in June 2020.

The lawsuit alleged the officer used excessive force without justification against the then-13-year-old girl when he handcuffed and detained her.

Soisson and other officers were responding to a fight at the Springfield Roller Rink when he encountered the teen in possession of a vaping device.

The incident led to a dispute between the village and its former police chief, with both sides interpreting a video of the incident differently. The chief recommended termination, but council voted unanimously not to fire Soisson.

Decision 'vindication' says lawyer for officer, village

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio in May 2021 and ended July 26. In the decision, Judge Bridget Meehan Brennan dismissed several counts and declined to exercise supplemental jurisdiction on aspects of the case involving Ohio law.

John D. Latchney, an attorney with Hanna, Campbell & Powell who represented Soisson and the village, called the outcome a "vindication" for his clients.

"The court's decision was vindication (that) the village and officer did not violate the child's constitutional rights," Latchney said Friday.

Teen's lawyer pursuing another lawsuit

Akron attorney Edward L. Gilbert, who represented the teen and her mother, said Saturday he intends to file a lawsuit in Summit County Common Pleas Court in the next 60 days

"We will be moving forward with a state case, no doubt about that," he said. "... We have new evidence that we intend to raise that did not come out in the federal case."

He said new information from police records will bolster his clients' case, including the officer's record with Lakemore police.

"We were not (originally) provided his complete personnel file," Gilbert said.

Gilbert said he was disappointed with the July 26 decision.

"It was unnecessary what this officer did," he said. "I feel the race of the child was an issue, and also the fact that she was a female."

'Rough 2-3 years'

Soisson, reached on social media, declined to discuss the lawsuit.

He has left the Lakemore Police Department and recently joined the U.S. Army.

"It's been a rough 2-3 years," he said in a message.

