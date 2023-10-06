Judge declares man charged in ex-wife's slaying unfit for trial

Oct. 6—An Oahu Circuit Court judge has halted proceedings in the murder case against an 82-year-old Oxnard, Calif., man who allegedly bludgeoned to death his 76-year-old ex-wife, Teresita "Tessie " Canilao, a longtime secretary at the Philippine Consulate of Hono ­lulu, exactly one year ago on Oct. 6, 2022, in her Ala Moana apartment.

Judge Ronald Johnson found Thursday that Rogelio Canilao was mentally unfit to proceed to trial. Canilao was indicted Oct. 12 for second-degree murder for allegedly bashing the victim with a wooden stool.

The judge reviewed letters by a panel of three mental health examiners before making the determination.

He ordered Canilao's custody be turned over Thursday to the Department of Health director so Canilao could be placed in the State Hospital or an appropriate institution for detention as long as he remains unfit to face trial. He is not allowed to leave the institution without a court order.

Canilao had been previously held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. His trial had been set for Sept. 11.

The court ordered that a review hearing be held Dec. 18 and that a fitness report from his treating physician be submitted to the court 10 days before the hearing.

The brutal killing drew much attention in October 2022 when it was revealed the victim was a well-known member of the local Filipino community. She had served as secretary to numerous consuls general at the Philippine Consulate of Honolulu since the 1980s.

Because she was over the age of 59, Rogelio Canilao could face extended sentencing in accordance with state law if he eventually goes to trial and is convicted.

Court documents say Canilao told a police officer who entered the 929 Sheridan St. apartment, "I murdered my wife." His socks were soaked in blood, and his chest and legs were spattered with blood.

Teresita Canilao was covered in blood and had apparently been beaten, police said.

Deputy Public Defender Sat Freedman raised the issue of fitness in January. The judge in March granted his request to retain a private expert to conduct a mental examination of Canilao while at OCCC.

On July 28 the judge granted a motion for mental examination to determine fitness.

The three examiners submitted their letters regarding Canilao's mental fitness, which are filed with the court but under seal.