Judge declares mistrial in case of Elkmont teen charged with capital murder

Sep. 19—ATHENS — Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise this morning declared a mistrial in the case of a 14-year-old charged with capital murder in the Sept. 2, 2019, shooting deaths of his five family members.

Wise said he declared the mistrial because the FBI did not obtain information from the cellphone of Mary Sisk, Mason Wayne Sisk's stepmother, until after the trial began on Sept. 12.

"In making this decision, the Court finds that there is a manifest necessity for the discharge of the jury because information from the cellphone of Mary Sisk became available to both parties during the course of this trial. Said information is voluminous in nature, and the parties will need additional time to review it," Wise wrote in this morning's order, additionally noting that the prosecution was not at fault for the delay in obtaining the cellphone data.

Wise said he will schedule a new trial.

The defense argued that messages in the phone showed a loving relationship between the woman and Mason Sisk, but prosecutors said the messages didn't help the defense.

Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones on Friday told Circuit Judge Chad Wise and defense attorneys Michael Sizemore and Shay Golden that the FBI was close to cracking into the information on Mary Sisk's iPhone.

Sizemore on Friday asked for a mistrial due to that issue, which Wise initially rejected.

Now 17, Mason Wayne Sisk was 14 when he allegedly fatally shot his father, John, stepmother Mary, brothers Grayson Kane, 6, and Colson, 6 months, and his sister Aurora, 4, at close range while they slept in their home on Ridge Road just east of Elkmont. All the victims were shot in the head, according to authorities.

Due to his age at the time of the slayings, the death penalty is not available if Mason Sisk is ultimately convicted.

