Judge declares mistrial in case of man charged in murders of Weymouth police sergeant, bystander

A judge on Monday declared a mistrial in the case of a man charged with murdering Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael Chesna and innocent bystander Vera Adams in July 2019.

Testimony in this case wrapped up in late June and it then went to the jury last week, but there was no verdict before the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

One juror had a personal commitment, so they were excused, and an alternate was picked last week.

“When that happens you are to start your deliberations over,” the judge told the jury in court.

Deliberations went on for five days, but because the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict, a judge ruled that there must be a new trial with a new jury.

“Jurors, I’m in receipt of your note. Your service is complete. I’m declaring a mistrial,” the judge said.

Moments after the mistrial was declared, some of Chesna’s family members were heard gasping loudly and crying.

Lopes is accused of using a rock to disarm Chesna, then killing the officer with his own gun. Adams was also shot and killed while sitting nearby on her sun porch.

Jurors in the Emanuel Lopes trial return to scene of death of Weymouth police officer, elderly woman

During the trial, Lopes’ lawyers don’t dispute their client fatally shot Chesna and Adams -- but they say he has a long history of mental illness -- including auditory hallucinations and incidents of self-harm.

There was a question of whether Lopes should be held criminally responsible because of mental health issues.

A new date for starting the trial all over has been set for July 21.

