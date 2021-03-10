Judge declares mistrial in child sexual abuse case

Mar. 10—The judge was forced to declare a mistrial Tuesday in a rural Joplin man's child sexual abuse trial when a member of the defendant's family was not allowed into the courtroom during jury selection.

Daniel F. Franklin, 62, was scheduled for trial in Jasper County Circuit Court on 10 felony counts stemming from the alleged molestation and sexual abuse of three girls between 2015 and 2017.

A jury was selected Tuesday morning to hear the case that was being tried in the former library building in downtown Joplin to accommodate the number of prospective jurors called to serve within the COVID-19 guidelines set for the state court system.

Public defender Craig Lowe informed the court as it reconvened after a lunch break that a member of Franklin's family had, contrary to state law, been denied admittance to the court during jury selection that morning.

Lowe and his client asked for a mistrial, which Judge Dean Dankelson granted.

The alleged abuse of the girls, ages 11 to 13, purportedly took place in Carthage and near Avilla.

Franklin is charged with three counts of first-degree statutory rape, three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of first-degree child molestation and single counts of enticement of a child and unlawful use of a weapon.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.