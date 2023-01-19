Judge declares mistrial after defendant in murder case tests positive for COVID

A mistrial was declared even before opening statements of a murder trial Wednesday after the defendant tested positive for COVID-19 at the Westchester County jail.

Prosecutors and John Bobbitt's lawyer had finished picking the jury on Tuesday afternoon and those selected had returned to court Wednesday morning ready to be sworn in and hear opening statements. But Bobbitt was a no-show after jail officials notified prosecutors that he had tested positive.

Westchester County Courthouse

The positive test was not entirely a surprise. Last week, jury selection was delayed half a day when other inmates tested positive on Bobbitt's cellblock. He was brought to court after testing negative.

Bobbitt is charged with second-degree murder in the April 28, 2020, shooting death of Kashawn Smith on Millington Street in Mount Vernon.

Acting state Supreme Court Justice Robert Neary could have asked the jurors to return after Bobbitt was quarantined for five days. But he decided that would be too onerous and there was no guarantee that Bobbitt would test negative and be able to come back to court at that time.

The judge said jury selection would begin again Jan. 24.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Murder trial of John Bobbitt halted; defendant tests positive for Covid