Judge declares mistrial in Deltona Xbox mass murder resentencing

Jerome Hunter, front, and Troy Victorino enter the courtroom at the start of their penalty retrial on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

A judge Tuesday declared a mistrial in the Deltona Xbox mass murder resentencing of two men who face a possible death sentence after jurors claimed they couldn't continue to serve and some defense experts said they wouldn't be available. The judge said prosecutors caused the mistrial.

Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter will be returned to prison as the legal battles continue.

During jury selection, jurors were told that the resentencing would be finished by May 5. But due to a pause as prosecutors fought to apply the new death penalty law, it has already stretched well beyond that.

"We are going to end it now," Circuit Judge Randell Rowe III told the 15 jurors.

A female juror then offered to put off her surgery. But Rowe advised her to take care of her medical issues and said that even if she remained it would just leave a bare minimum of jurors.

On Tuesday, four jurors, including the woman scheduled to have surgery, expressed some kind of hardship. A female juror worried she would be unable to pay the bills because her company is no longer paying her since the resentencing has lasted longer than expected. Another female juror departs on a trip to Greece on June 5 which she has paid for and had planned for months. A male juror is worried he will lose his job if he is unable to return to work.

A male juror asked that the court define availability and whether it meant they would have to be ready to return within 48 hours or 24 hours or just how many hours. He also pointed out that jurors were told to return to the courthouse at 10 a.m. Tuesday but then waited in the jury room for about an hour and a half before they were called into the courtroom.

The resentencing hearing against Victorino, 46, and Hunter, 35, for the 2004 murders in which six people were killed, was about to enter its third day on April 27 when the 5th District Court of Appeal granted a prosecution request to stop the proceedings.

The resentencing was halted as prosecutors fought to apply the new state law, which requires eight jurors to recommend death for a judge to impose the death penalty. The new statute was signed into law on April 20, the same day that a 15-member jury was sworn in for the resentencing.

Jurors were sent home on April 27 and told to await word from the court on when to return. It would be two weeks before that word came. A three-judge panel of the 5th DCA issued a 2-1 decision on May 11 ordering that the court use the new 8-4 death penalty recommendation law and lifting the stay on the resentencing.

But there is still uncertainty over what will happen. Allison Miller, an attorney for Hunter, has asked the entire 5th DCA to rehear the issue.

