Judge declares mistrial in first battery trial of Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles

Escambia County Judge Kristina Lightel declared a mistrial Thursday in a Pensacola dentist's first battery case.

According to court records, Lightel ruled Charles Stamitoles' first battery trial a mistrial just a few hours after the jury was sworn in at 9:13 a.m.

Thursday's case revolved around allegations from Stamitoles' former employee alleging he "grabbed her by her arm, hit her on her butt with his open hand, and then hugged her" on May 24.

The following day on May 25, Stamitoles allegedly entered the women's bathroom with his employee, "shut the door, hugged her from behind and kissed her on the back of her head and then told her to now do it to him."

Stamitoles is also accused of other battery allegations by employees and clients and will have respective trials for those allegations.

Thursday's case was rescheduled for Oct. 24 to pick a new jury.

