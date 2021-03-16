Judge declares mistrial for Santa Fe teen accused of killing Michigan man

Mar. 16—State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington declared a mistrial Tuesday in the murder trial for Zachary Gutierrez, a Santa Fe teenager accused in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Michigan man.

Ellington made the ruling based on an argument from prosecutor Tony Long that one of the state's key witnesses, Jesus Arrieta-Perez, had the right to have an attorney present during his testimony because Gutierrez's defense attorneys intended to ask him questions related to a federal criminal case pending against him.

Ellington said it would have been nice if the issue had been raised Friday at a hearing on pretrial motions, adding the delay in bringing the case to trial would be held against the state.

Long declined to comment after the ruling Tuesday.

Gutierrez is accused of killing Richard Milan, 64, who police say had stopped in Santa Fe with his wife during a cross-country trip. Milan was walking his dog near the intersection of Airport Road and Lucia Lane on the evening of Sept. 26, 2018, when he encountered a group of teens, exchanged words with Gutierrez and was shot twice and died.

Police said at the time Gutierrez — who has an extensive history of encounters with law enforcement — was believed to have started the altercation with Milan and stood over his body laughing after shooting him.

But Gutierrez's attorneys have said the case is far from open and shut. They claim Arrieta-Perez — a Mexican national charged in U.S. District Court with unlawful possession of a firearm — may be responsible for Milan's death.

Arrieta-Perez initially said he didn't see who shot Milan, according to Gutierrez's attorney, Stephen Aarons. But after being arrested on a weapons charge and questioned by federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security, Arrieta-Perez claimed Gutierrez was the shooter.

Aarons was expected to question Arrieta-Perez about the circumstances that prompted him to change his statement. But Long argued requiring Arreita-Perez to answer questions about that under oath would violate his rights because it would force him to made statements related to the pending federal charges.

Aarons said Tuesday he had "no idea" why the state did not raise the issue until the day of trial, midway through Aaron's opening argument.