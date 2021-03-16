Judge declares mistrial for Santa Fe teen accused of killing Michigan man

Phaedra Haywood, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·2 min read

Mar. 16—State District Judge T. Glenn Ellington declared a mistrial Tuesday in the murder trial for Zachary Gutierrez, a Santa Fe teenager accused in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Michigan man.

Ellington made the ruling based on an argument from prosecutor Tony Long that one of the state's key witnesses, Jesus Arrieta-Perez, had the right to have an attorney present during his testimony because Gutierrez's defense attorneys intended to ask him questions related to a federal criminal case pending against him.

Ellington said it would have been nice if the issue had been raised Friday at a hearing on pretrial motions, adding the delay in bringing the case to trial would be held against the state.

Long declined to comment after the ruling Tuesday.

Gutierrez is accused of killing Richard Milan, 64, who police say had stopped in Santa Fe with his wife during a cross-country trip. Milan was walking his dog near the intersection of Airport Road and Lucia Lane on the evening of Sept. 26, 2018, when he encountered a group of teens, exchanged words with Gutierrez and was shot twice and died.

Police said at the time Gutierrez — who has an extensive history of encounters with law enforcement — was believed to have started the altercation with Milan and stood over his body laughing after shooting him.

But Gutierrez's attorneys have said the case is far from open and shut. They claim Arrieta-Perez — a Mexican national charged in U.S. District Court with unlawful possession of a firearm — may be responsible for Milan's death.

Arrieta-Perez initially said he didn't see who shot Milan, according to Gutierrez's attorney, Stephen Aarons. But after being arrested on a weapons charge and questioned by federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security, Arrieta-Perez claimed Gutierrez was the shooter.

Aarons was expected to question Arrieta-Perez about the circumstances that prompted him to change his statement. But Long argued requiring Arreita-Perez to answer questions about that under oath would violate his rights because it would force him to made statements related to the pending federal charges.

Aarons said Tuesday he had "no idea" why the state did not raise the issue until the day of trial, midway through Aaron's opening argument.

Recommended Stories

  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson Talks New Cookbook and Returning to Broadway

    Move over, Martha Stewart. Jesse Tyler Ferguson has just released his first cookbook, “Food Between Friends,” with co-author Julie Tanous. The 272-page tome includes recipes for garlicky sorghum chicken stir-fry, gulf coast grouper & grits, hatch green chile mac & cheese and tiramisu tres leches. Hungry yet? “I have so many cookbooks. They’re aspirational,” the […]

  • Technology and science move to the heart of UK security

    The UK government wants the country to be an innovation "superpower" - but that will be a challenge.

  • Danish director says making Oscar-nominated 'Another Round' kept him sane after daughter's death

    Thomas Vinterberg was four days into shooting 'Another Round', which has just earned him an Oscar nomination for best director when his daughter Ida, who was due to act in the movie, died in a car accident. The Danish director says that nomination, plus another for best international feature film, honour 19-year old Ida's memory. Much of the movie, which follows a group of teachers who make a pact to consume a small amount of alcohol each day in the hope it will improve the quality of their lives, was filmed in Ida's former high school, with scenes set in her classroom.

  • Michigan basketball in NCAA tournament: Vegas doesn't want to see Wolverines win it all

    Michigan basketball winning a national championship could hurt the pockets of casinos across the country.

  • College Student Left With 5 Stitches After Random Attack in Brooklyn

    A 25-year-old college student, identified as Cindy, was walking to her home in Brooklyn, New York when an unidentified man slashed her hand with a knife. The incident occurred at 11 p.m. on Dekalb Avenue and Skillman Street on Feb. 28, according to Eyewitness News. ﻿Cindy said she noticed the suspect following her and attempted to change directions, but he eventually caught up.

  • Leap raises $17 million to help Indian students study abroad

    Hundreds of thousands of teenagers and young adults get on flights each year from India to a foreign land to pursue higher education. There is a massive opportunity for startups to better solve these problems.

  • Boris Johnson said UK should 'ignore' the coronavirus, before it became one of the worst hit countries in the world

    Boris Johnson was heard by colleagues saying that the UK should just ignore the coronavirus and it would go away.

  • Defense in ex-cop's trial fears impact of $27M settlement

    An attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death asked the judge Monday to delay the trial, saying the announcement of a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family could make a fair trial impossible. Defense attorney Eric Nelson also raised the possibility of renewing his previously unsuccessful motion to move Derek Chauvin's trial to another city. Nelson also noted that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s son Jeremiah sits on the City Council that unanimously approved the settlement, and questioned the timing, though he said he was not making accusations.

  • Facing political crisis, Andrew Cuomo counts on Black leaders for support

    The embattled Democratic governor has enjoyed support from much of NY's Black community. He's counting on it to get him through his political crisis.

  • ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ to Debut in April on Paramount Plus

    MTV’s long-running reality competition program “The Challenge” will debut an “All Stars” season on ViacomCBS’ new streaming service Paramount Plus on April 1. Additionally, this upcoming new season will also bring after show “The Challenge: Aftermath,” which is set to provide a behind-the-scenes look at everything from the challenges to eliminations and inside-the-house drama. This […]

  • What does Art Acevedo’s history in Texas say about his future as Miami police chief?

    Despite national accolades and widely publicized pictures of Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo hugging and kneeling with social justice protesters last year, Miami’s Black leaders are taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to celebrating the arrival of the city’s new and heralded police chief.

  • Cardi B responds to Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens after hosts slam ‘WAP’ performance

    Cardi B’s “WAP” continues to make headlines. Tucker Carlson of Fox News and political commentator Candace Owens were not impressed by the rapper’s performance of “WAP” at the recent Grammys. Carlson said it’s “hard not to conclude” that “cultural vandals” are “intentionally trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children,” The Blast reported.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Myanmar coup: What protesters can learn from the '1988 generation'

    Student activists fight to end a hated military government in Myanmar. 2021? Or 1988?

  • Oscar nominations packed with firsts, but no clear best picture favorite

    Netflix's 1930s Hollywood drama "Mank" led a diverse field of Oscar nominations on Monday packed with historic firsts but with no clear front-runner for the highest honors in the movie industry. "Mank," about "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, got 10 nods, including best picture, director David Fincher and for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried.

  • COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system launches in Maryland

    Maryland has launched a new pre-registration system for residents to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the state's mass vaccination sites. Once pre-registered, Marylanders will be notified once an appointment is available, according to a statement released Saturday by the governor's office.

  • Eye scans that can identify child autism risk

    This machine uses AI to detect autism in childrenA Hong Kong scientist is using a high-resolution camerawith new computer softwareto analyze fiber layers and blood vessels in the eye(SOUNDBITE) (English) BIOSTATISTICIAN AT THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG, PROFESSOR BENNY ZEE, SAYING:"Our technology is actually using the retinal image from the back of the eye. And then we will be able to use this information to look at the situation in the brain."It was able to identify autism 95.7% of the time(SOUNDBITE) (English) EDUCATIONAL PSYCHOLOGIST, CALEB KNIGHT, SAYING:"When we diagnose kids with autism, typically we are doing it between age two and four. And many times parents will initially be in denial. And sometimes that denial will stick. And so - some of the reasoning behind it being is the parent will say, how can you diagnose my child just by doing some tests and observing them and then saying that they have this. But if you had a medical test or biological marker like this, it might facilitate parents not going into denial for longer periods, and therefore the child could get into treatment more quickly."

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. "Don't you think we should send it to California?" Trump reportedly asked. "Gavin has been saying the nicest things about me." Trump reportedly said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk," which apparently meant, in the former president's mind, that Washingtonians were less deserving of extra hospital beds. “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsThe GOP's anti-woke cul-de-sacBernie Sanders says he probably won't join Biden's relief bill victory tour

  • A declassified US intelligence report threw cold water on Republican conspiracy theories about mail-in ballots

    The report flew in the face of Trump and Bill Barr's suggestion that foreign actors produced fake mail ballots to rig the 2020 election.

  • At least eight killed in head-on collision during police chase, Texas officials say

    Eight people were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.