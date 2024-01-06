Judge declares mistrial in weeklong murder trial due to juror disagreement

After five hours of jury deliberation on Friday, District Judge Richard Jacquez declared a mistrial after a jury could not come to a consensus.

Isaiah Taylor has been in custody for nearly two years after he was one of two teenagers charged in the death of Nicodemus "Nico" Gonzales at a house party in Las Cruces.

Taylor was facing charges of first-degree murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

But following closing arguments on Friday in a 3rd Judicial District courtroom, a jury could not come to an agreement on the first-degree murder, the most serious of the charges. When asked by Jacquez if recessing over the weekend and returning Monday to continue deliberations could result in a consensus, the majority of the 12-person jury told Jacquez further deliberations would not guarantee a verdict.

Jacquez ordered a mistrial with the right to re-try the case because of juror disagreement.

"With this outcome, (Taylor) will be facing a new trial," said Roxanne Garcia-McElmell, a spokesperson for the Third Judicial District Attorney's Office.

In the meantime, Taylor's attorney, Gary Mitchell, said he will file a motion next week regarding terms for Taylor's release.

"I will file a motion to seek his release," Mitchell said. "They were obviously split and further deliberation wouldn't assist them."

Police respond to deadly shooting at house party

Police said that Mawu Revels and Isaiah Taylor, 19 at the time, killed 23-year-old Gonzales during a house party on July 31, 2021 on Chaparro Street. According to court records, police believe Revels and Taylor fought with a group of men connected to Gonzales. Police alleged that Revels and Taylor fired almost a dozen rounds into a group of people during the house party.

Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe that Gonzales was not directly involved with the altercation that led to the shooting. He was just caught in the crossfire. Shortly after the incident, Mawu Revels, under 18 at the time, and Taylor were charged for Gonzales's death.

A jury convicted Mawu Revels in 2022 of one count of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle. Revels was sentenced to 25 and a half years in prison in January 2023.

While both Taylor and Revels were charged as adults, Judge Conrad Perea ordered both cases sealed since Revels was a minor at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutor says multiple guns were fired

During closing arguments on Friday, Prosecutor Salvador Guardiola said that Taylor and Revels were targeting another person at the party after threats were made against Taylor's child according to at least one witness. There was never a murder weapon recovered and five witnesses for the defense testified that Taylor was not seen with a gun.

But Guardiola argued that multiple people fired guns, as shell casings from at least four guns were recovered.

"When multiple people pull out guns, they are working together," Guardiola said. "This is a group pursuit with two other guns unloading into a car."

Defense argues Taylor didn't have gun, was not identified near shooting

Mitchell, argued that Taylor did not have a gun and was last seen heading south and away from where gunshots were reported and where police recovered shell casings and projectiles.

Additionally, Mitchell referred to Taylor's testimony that he "had no beef" with any person at the party.

"Not a single person testified at this trial before you that Isaiah ever fired a gun," Mitchell said during closing arguments. "Six witnesses came before you and testified he didn't have a gun."

Mitchell said there were eight shell casings from three different 9 millimeter handguns recovered and two shell casings recovered for a 45 caliber handgun.

Witnesses didn't place Taylor close to where the shell casings were recovered, Mitchell said. He was south of where witnesses said gunshots were fired and where Gonzales' body was ultimately found.

