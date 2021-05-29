Judge declines to further reduce bond for East Toledo man in double homicide
May 28—A Lucas County judge declined to further reduce an East Toledo man's bond Friday even though both defense and the prosecutor agree he didn't fire a weapon in a double homicide
Brandon Lampros II, 22, of the 400 block of Arden Place, is charged in Lucas County Common Pleas Court with two counts each of murder and felonious assault with gun specifications.
He has been held in the Lucas County jail in lieu of $750,000 bond — which was reduced March 24 from the original $1 million bond previously set in Toledo Municipal Court after defense attorneys asked Judge Joe McNamara to not "rubber stamp" the amount.
On Friday, Mr. Lampros' attorney, Jon Richardson, again asked for his client's bond to be reduced. After reviewing evidence, Mr. Richardson said his client wasn't the one to pull the trigger during a fight March 1 in the 1500 block of Nevada Street.
His co-defendants, Matthew T. Garcia, 23, of the 1200 block of Noble Street, and Deandre Bowen, 17, address unknown, are accused of shooting Brad Keel, 44, and David Misch, 19, respectively.
Prosecutors agree Mr. Lampros didn't fire a weapon, but he is considered complicit because he went to the Nevada Street location with the intention of fighting Brandon Keel, Brad Keel's son, said Frank Spryszak, deputy chief of the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office criminal division.
However, the father intervened, the prosecutor said.
Mr. Lampros' group brought two firearms in a vehicle, one of them belonging to the defendant, the prosecutor said.
"When you go to a location with the intention to engage in a physical altercation and you bring firearms with you to that altercation, there's a possibility that those firearms could be used," Mr. Spryszak said Friday.
But during the incident, Mr. Lampros grabbed a baseball bat from the vehicle — not a firearm, Mr. Richardson noted.
"The gun was in the car but that doesn't mean Mr. Lampros foresaw that someone might use it. He certainly didn't use it himself," Mr. Richardson argued on Friday. "That was Mr. Garcia's decision — not Mr. Lampros' — to pull that gun out of that car."
After hearing both sides, Judge McNamara denied the bond modification request. A pretrial hearing for Mr. Lampros and Mr. Garcia is scheduled for July 16.
The Brown youth's case is being heard in Lucas County Juvenile Court, but he is expected to be certified for trial as an adult.
First Published May 28, 2021, 2:34pm