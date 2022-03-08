Judge declines to pause Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds' civil trial

Mar. 8—The visiting judge presiding over embattled Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds' civil lawsuit has ruled that lawsuit will proceed in tandem with the criminal bribery case.

Reynolds was indicted on three felony and two misdemeanor counts of bribery and using his public office for personal gain last month. His trial is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Reynolds is also fighting a civil lawsuit that is intertwined with the criminal investigation. Reynolds asked Judge Dennis Langer to stay that case.

"The criminal proceeding arises from the same underlying facts as this civil action," the motion reads. "Mr. Reynolds and Liberty Way Farms should not be saddled with the impossible burden of attempting to present their civil defense in a manner that protects Mr. Reynolds Fifth Amendment rights."

That case was filed by 88-year-old Gerald Parks in September, who claims Reynolds interfered with several offers he had for his land in that area for a competing development.

Citing similar cases decided by the Ohio Supreme Court Langer issued his ruling Monday saying, "a stay is not justified by a judge's concern that a civil defendant's interest in not incriminating himself might preclude him from testifying in his own defense in the civil case."

The civil trial is scheduled to begin June 5, 2023.