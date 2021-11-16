Judge deems Maine Turnpike traffic stop in York unconstitutional, suppresses evidence

The Associated Press
·1 min read
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that evidence seized by police officers during a traffic stop that touched off a debate about racial profiling in Maine must be suppressed.

The case concerns Maine State Police Trooper John Darcy, who was recorded talking to another trooper on a cruiser microphone just before stopping a Black motorist driving through York in August 2019. Darcy said the man looked like "a thug" and cited his dreadlocks and shirt, but also stated he was not racially profiling the driver.

Complaint filed: Maine lawmaker asks why trooper accused of racial profiling on I-95 in York got award

Police seized about 140 grams of cocaine, 880 counterfeit prescription pills and a loaded firearm during the stop. But the judge ruled Monday that the initial stop was unconstitutional, and that the evidence collected will be suppressed.

The state police chief conducted an investigation of more than 1,000 traffic stops after the initial stop and found no pattern of racial profiling by Darcy.

Investigation: No pattern of profiling by Maine trooper who made 'thug' comment in York

The case "is just one example of the racial profiling that is pervasive in Maine and across the country," ACLU of Maine legal director Emma Bond said Tuesday. She also said it's an example of how police making stops based on "gut feelings" can result in racial profiling.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Maine Turnpike traffic stop in York deemed unconstitutional

