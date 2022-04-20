Judge: Defense cannot argue alternative cause for JB White's death

Apr. 20—A state district judge on Tuesday granted a prosecutor's request to bar any testimony alleging something other than a bullet that struck Santa Fe High School basketball star Fedonta "JB" White led to the death of the popular teen on Aug. 1, 2020.

Estevan Montoya, 18, is accused of fatally shooting White outside a home in Chupadero during a late-night party attended by dozens of young people, many of whom are listed as witnesses. He is charged with first-degree murder and other counts.

As attorneys on both sides of the high-profile case prepare for Montoya's trial, set in early May, Judge T. Glenn Ellington heard several motions seeking to prevent certain testimony from being presented to jurors.

He granted Chief Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols' request to exclude allegations of another cause of death but said he would allow witness testimony on what happened between the shooting and the time White arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

Ben Ortega, one of two attorneys representing Montoya, told Ellington the defense has no intention of making a case for an alternate cause of death, but does intend to discuss the series of events that followed the gunshot.

"I don't want there to be a gap between the gunshot and the hospital," Ortega said. "It doesn't make any sense to us that the jury would be presented with a sort of incomplete picture of what happened."

Nichols had argued such testimony would be irrelevant if it had no effect on White's cause of death. He also said he was concerned the defense was attempting to manipulate facts to fit the testimony of an expert witness prosecutors are attempting to have pulled from the record.

Ellington said he didn't see a reason why the time after White was shot shouldn't be discussed.

"In terms of the jury understanding what was going on before the shooting, at the time of the shooting, what happened afterwards — that is all fair game," he said.

Ellington also granted a motion by the prosecution to prevent testimony intended to link White to the shooting death of Ivan Perez, a friend of Montoya's who died just weeks before Montoya was accused of killing White.

Defense attorney Dan Marlowe said he didn't intend to attempt to link White to Perez's death, but does plan to address the impact of Perez's death on Montoya and the role it played in his decision to carry a gun that evening.

"It wasn't to get JB White. It wasn't to do anything other than arming himself in anticipation of a deadly attack. That is all that was," Marlowe said.

Marlowe has argued Montoya shot White in self-defense while White was chasing him after a short fight at the party.

Nichols objected to Perez's death being mentioned at all during the trial.

Montoya, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, has been held in the San Juan County jail but was transferred to the Santa Fe County jail Tuesday. Along with first-degree murder, he is charged with tampering with evidence, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under 19 and negligent use of a deadly weapon. Prosecutors are seeking adult sanctions against him.

Jury selection is set for May 2, and the trial is scheduled to begin May 3. It is expected to last two weeks.

Another pretrial hearing is scheduled April 26, when Ellington may consider additional motions.