Judge, defense in Murdaugh trial have Aiken ties

Feb. 11—The Aiken County Judicial Center is 82.7 miles away from the Colleton County Courthouse where Alex Murdaugh is being tried for the murders of his wife and son but some of the prominent figures involved have connections to Aiken County.

The judge and a defense attorney all have Aiken County connections.

Judge Clifton Newman, a 22-year veteran judge of South Carolina's circuit courts, is presiding over the Murdaugh trial. He has also served as a judge in Aiken County for several plea and bond hearings and criminal trials.

One of Murdaugh's defense attorneys is Jim Griffin. Griffin is also listed as an attorney for Rhett "Tiger" Riviere in two civil lawsuits filed last year that accuse Riviere of recording a couple — the husband and wife sued separately — in a rental home he owned.

Murdaugh was indicted by a grand jury in July. His trial began Jan. 25.