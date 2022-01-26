Judge delays decision on change in bond for teen manslaughter suspect in Battle student's death

The Columbia teenager accused of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of a Battle High School senior will have to wait on a decision from Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Stephanie Morrell regarding his bond.

Shawn P. Long, 18, is charged in the death of Roberto A. Lauer, 18, after Lauer was shot Jan. 17.

Long is being held at the Boone County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Morrell is further reviewing a bond investigation, state and defense bond memos, and statements made Wednesday afternoon by friends and family of both Long and Lauer, including Lauer's mother, Ashley.

Long is set for a preliminary case hearing at 9 a.m. Feb. 17. A decision could come from Morrell either by or on that date regarding bond.

His defense attorney, John Roodhouse, has requested Long be allowed to stay at the home of Rebecca Hough, Long's grandmother, on house arrest, with GPS monitoring in lieu of the cash-only bond.

A probable cause filed with the case notes that Long admitted to having the gun in his hand when the shot was fired, but did not know the gun was loaded at the time.

The defense bond request noted that the gun used in the shooting allegedly was the property of Lauer.

"There is no denying a life was taken. That is not in dispute," Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Justin Owens said. "... Conscious reckless conduct occurred, and that is what led to this unfortunate set of circumstances."

Roodhouse argued that Owens' statement Wednesday spoke to culpability of his client and not to the issue at hand, which was a bond hearing.

"The question is, 'Is this defendant a likely flight risk and is this defendant a potential harm to the public?'" Roodhouse said, adding Long has no prior criminal history or an ability to flee.

Hough, through tears, said she would follow all of the bond conditions of the court under questions from Roodhouse. Hough does not own any firearms or allow them in her home, she testified.

The Lauer family is completely devastated by Roberto Lauer's death, Ashley Lauer said via call-in video to the court.

"We are struggling day-by-day trying to figure out how to continue on," she said through tears. "... I feel Shawn (Long) is a danger to the community."

GPS ankle-monitoring is an important tool, but it is not appropriate in every case, Owens said. While Long had a support system in the courtroom, that same support system did not at a young age teach him to not wave around guns, he added.

All there is right now is a poorly drafted probable cause statement, without clarity or detail, Roodhouse countered. The court needs to look at the circumstances, alleged facts and lack of criminal background for Long, he added.

"The guns in question belonged to the victim and the gun in question was loaded and chambered by the victim," Roodhouse said. "This is not the place to have a mini-bench trial. We are here to determine what bond conditions are appropriate."

