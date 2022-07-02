Judge delays decision if homeless man charged with aggravated assault should stay in jail

FLEMINGTON - A Superior Court judge will delay a decision whether to detain a homeless man charged with aggravated assault until she reviews reports on his mental health.

Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowsi said Friday that she will rule July 11 whether 40-year-old Brian Mann should remain in the Warren County Jail pending the resolution of his charges.

Mann was arrested May 25 after he allegedly damaged windows and rose bushes at Deli Works on Route 31 in Raritan Township and then refused to drop what was believed to be a machete and surrender to police, setting off a search of the neighboring area and prompting lockdowns in nearby daycare centers and the Health Quest fitness club.

When approached by police at Deli Works, Mann ran into the woods as officers pursued him. At one point, Mann went into the South Branch of the Raritan River. He is charged with allegedly flashing the machete at an officer during the search conducted by officers from several Hunterdon towns and the New Jersey State police helicopter.

Mann surrendered after an hour. No one was injured.

After his arrest, Mann was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for evaluation, then transferred to Ann Klein Forensic Center in Trenton for further observation. He was then transferred to Warren County Jail where Hunterdon houses its inmates.

Though Mann has no criminal record, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office asked Borkowski to detain him in the jail because he has no ties to the community and there is no assurance that he would continue taking his medication.

But Mark Imbriani, Mann's public defender, said his client should be released.

At the jail, Imbriani said, Mann has been compliant, "very respectful" and has been taking his medication.

Imbriani said Mann is "homeless by choice."

"He is functioning, though it is an alternative lifestyle," he told the judge.

Imbriani said the incident was "a bad episode due to mental illness" and that it caused alarm in the neighborhood because of the school shooting in Texas the previous day.

"He doesn't belong in jail," Imbriani said.

Borkowski, saying she doesn't want to put the community at risk, said she wanted to review the medical reports from both Ann Klein and Hunterdon Medical Center before ruling on whether Mann should be detained.

