Judge delays first Oath Keepers riot trial

Oct. 15—A Thomasville woman and other criminally charged members of the Oath Keepers militia group accused of taking part in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6 will have to wait until spring for the first of their federal trials to begin.

The sheer volume of evidence needing to be reviewed by lawyers for Laura Lee Steele, 52, and 17 other members of the group makes it impossible to hold a trial in late January, Judge Amit Mehta said Thursday at a hearing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Because of the number of co-defendants, Mehta has said previously that he would break the group into at least two trials. The earliest that the first of those can begin now will be mid-April.

Mehta acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the Capitol riot cases, involving thousands of hours of video footage, much of which is still being compiled into a database to be shared with defense attorneys. But the judge scolded the U.S. Department of Justice for what he regards as the slow pace of turning over material to defense attorneys.

Mehta also was put off by the inability of Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Rakoczy to give any estimate for when evidence might be turned over or even how far along work on the database is. He ordered an update from the government by Oct. 22.

"I am frustrated with the logistics, frankly," Mehta said, later adding that "things have to move faster."

Mehta said he doesn't intend to let continued delays in turning over evidence push the first trial date past mid-April because the defendants, particularly those still held behind bars, have a constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Mehta set the next status conference hearing for the cases for Dec. 6.

Steele, a former High Point Police Department officer, was arrested in February in connection with actions by members of the Oath Keepers who were at the Capitol. Prosecutors contend the members planned and executed a coordinated assault on the building to keep Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 general election.

Earlier this year, Steele was released from federal custody and put on supervised release at home. She appeared by video for Thursday's hearing.

In August, federal prosecutors added charges against Steele of tampering and civil disorder, which were included in an updated indictment. She is accused in those charges of burning the clothes she wore to the Capitol after she returned to Thomasville on Jan. 7 and altering, destroying or trying to conceal "documents." The indictment doesn't detail what the documents were, but when Steele first was arrested, the information prosecutors released said that she had deleted Facebook posts related to her political views.

The August charges against Steele came after her brother, Graydon Young, 55, of Florida, pleaded guilty in late June to conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. Young agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the remaining Oath Keepers cases.

