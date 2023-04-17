Judge delays Fox News vs. Dominion trial by one day

A judge in Delaware said late Sunday he would delay by 24 hours the beginning of a blockbuster trial in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

“The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial, including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.,” Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said in a statement.

Davis gave no further details on why a delay was necessary.

Dominion is suing Fox over its coverage of the 2020 presidential election and former president Trump’s false claims about its software, which the company alleges the network aired even though it knew they were false.

Fox has defended itself on First Amendment grounds, arguing Trump’s claims were newsworthy and Dominion was not harmed by the statements made on its network.

A trial in the case had been slated to start Monday morning.

