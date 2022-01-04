A judge has again delayed a hearing in the case of a Lakeland resident accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey granted a request from Corinne Montoni’s lawyer and scheduled the next status hearing for Feb. 3. She had been scheduled to appear by videoconference on Tuesday.

This photo, included in the FBI affidavit that led to Corinne Montoni's arrest, shows the Lakeland woman inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, an FBI agent reported.

Montoni, a South Lakeland resident, is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted space and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

More: Insurrection's toll evident in Florida a year later as fraud claims color political debate

More: 'Least we could have done': Lakeland Jan. 6 suspect, family members call protesters 'heroes'

More: Judge refuses to jail Lakeland Capitol riot suspect ahead of his wedding celebration

FBI agents arrested Montoni at her home in March. The arrest affidavit includes photos that the FBI said show Montoni inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 incursion.

Montoni, who remains free on bond, has had her trial delayed multiple times. She is among five Polk County residents indicted in connection with the Capitol riot.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Judge delays hearing for Lakeland Jan. 6 defendant Corinne Montoni