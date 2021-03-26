Judge delays hearings until Schuylkill County homicide suspect is evaluated

Mar. 26—TREMONT — A judge's order will delay further court action for a man charged with killing his grandmother until after he undergoes mental health evaluations.

The ruling by Schuylkill County Judge Jacqueline Russell in the case of Kalvin Lee Clark, 33, resulted in three hearings planned for Thursday to be rescheduled for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 30 in the Tremont courtroom of Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi.

Clark was charged by state police Trooper Ian Keck of the Schuylkill Haven station with causing the death of Sharon Lee Zimmerman inside the home they shared at 89 N. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, on Jan. 23 or 24.

Keck charged Clark with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Rossi said Russell's order placed a stay on any court proceedings until Clark undergoes competency and insanity evaluations and the results can be reviewed.

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O'Pake said the extended amount of time of the continuance is understandable.

"These things take time and often could take between 60 and 90 days," he said.

O'Pake said should the evaluations get completed sooner, the commonwealth would petition the court to have the hearings earlier.

Argument turns physical

Keck's complaint says Pine Grove EMS was called to the home around 3:15 p.m. Jan. 24 for a report of a woman who slipped and fell in the shower and had cuts. They found Zimmerman dead in a second-floor bathroom, Keck said.

Keck said Clark reported he and his grandmother became involved in an argument on Jan. 23 that continued as the two went to the second floor of the home. He said the argument became physical and his grandmother was yelling, and he did not want the neighbors to hear, according to Keck.

He said Clark reported putting his hand in his grandmother's mouth and gave her a "fishhook," pulling on her cheek, to keep her from yelling. Clark told police Zimmerman slipped at the top of the steps and fell halfway down.

Story continues

Keck said Clark reported placing his arm around the woman's neck and pulling her back up. Clark said he took his grandmother to the bottom of the steps, where she fell to the ground and he left her lay, Keck said.

Keck said Clark admitted disconnecting the telephone and taking his grandmother's phone to keep her from contacting police.

The following morning, Jan. 24, Keck said Clark found his grandmother at the bottom of the steps and saw she defecated. He said he pulled her up the steps and placed her in the shower to wash her, but found she was cold to the touch.

Keck said the victim suffered bruising and abrasions and what appeared to be a substantial facial injury.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:44 p.m. by a member of the Schuylkill County coroner's office.

Bit off girlfriend's ear

Two other hearings for Clark stem from incidents on Oct. 7, one in Tremont and the other in Pottsville.

The first, which occurred at 8 W. Laurel St. in Tremont, resulted in charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

State police Trooper Tyler Brackman of the Schuylkill Haven station said Clark got in an argument with his then-girlfriend that escalated. He allegedly pushed her, tried to choke her, held her down and bit off her left ear.

Brackman said Clark wrapped the ear in a paper towel and drove her to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.

At the hospital Clark was allegedly involved in a disturbance for which Pottsville Police Patrolman Lynnsay P. Bauman charged him with criminal trespass, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Bauman said Clark repeatedly tried to enter an operating room area where she was undergoing surgery.

After being escorted out of the building by hospital personnel, Bauman said Clark began yelling at and chasing uninvolved hospital employees in the parking garage.

While being taken into custody, Bauman said Clark resisted and began kicking and pushing and pulling at officers until he was finally restrained.