Judge delays ruling on motion to dismiss charges against Palm Beach Central High principal

Following a tense round of questioning, a Palm Beach County judge declined to rule on a motion to dismiss the case against the former principal of Palm Beach Central High School on Wednesday.

Principal Darren Edgecomb was one of five staff members arrested in July on charges of failure to report the sexual abuse of a student at the school. The principal waited three days while he conducted his own investigation before he reported the allegations to the Department of Children and Families, according to court documents.

Judge Scott Suskauer told attorneys during Wednesday’s motion hearing that he might rule on the motion during Thursday’s calendar call, but that they should let him know if they’re prepared to begin a jury trial on Monday.

Related Articles

In the meantime, Suskauer told Assistant State Attorney Joseph Kadis to “run the pertinent facts by seasoned prosecutors” before determining the case is worthy of a trial.

“You may have arguments that I have not heard that strengthen your case,” he said. “You haven’t necessarily laid all your cards on the table.”

In addition to Edgecomb, those arrested on the same charges included assistant principals Daniel Snider and Nereyda De Garcia, the school’s behavioral therapist, Priscilla Carter, and the chorus teacher, Scott Houchins.

Snider’s son is the student accused of the sexual assault, according to court records.

Suskauer, assigned to all five cases, dismissed the case against Snider in November, writing in his ruling that state law “fails to make a prima facie case that Defendant Snider knew or had reasonable cause to suspect [redacted] was the victim of sexual abuse or juvenile sexual abuse stemming from the April incident.”

The ruling drew outrage from State Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, an architect of the updated mandatory reporting law and a survivor of child sexual abuse herself, who described it as a “gross miscarriage of justice” in an interview with the Sun Sentinel at the time. The State Attorney’s Office has since appealed the case.

The alleged assault occurred in April 2021 at Lake Worth Beach, according to police records. The girl told detectives that she and a friend had met up with two boys there, one of whom forcibly touched her multiple times that day while she said no.

Related Articles

Snider heard about the assault from the girl’s classmate on Aug. 16, and had her write down a statement that he passed along to Edgecomb, according to court records. The next day, Edgecomb called the girl into his office and took her statement. The day after that, he spoke with the boy accused of the assault, who told him it was consensual.

Finally, on Aug. 19, Edgecomb met with the girl’s parents, informing them that he had investigated the incident himself and determined it didn’t happen, according to court records. After meeting with them, he reported the assault to DCF.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Suskauer appeared skeptical of the prosecution’s argument that Edgecomb didn’t report the assault soon enough, asking Kadis on which of the three days the principal actually violated the law.

Kadis replied that each day he did not report was a violation, including the first day, following the written statement he received from a classmate.

“At that time all he had was hearsay information on a matter that took place two years earlier,” Suskauer said, “and you feel based upon that he should have reported that day, he violated statute that day?”

Kadis said yes.

Related Articles

When Suskauer asked him whether, if Edgecomb had collected all the information in one day rather than three, he would still have violated the law, Kadis said he couldn’t “give a complete answer based on a hypothetical I’ve just been given.”

Edgecomb’s attorney, John Howe, argued that the initial statement Edgecomb received didn’t include the name or age of the victim, and his own investigation into the assault was required by school board policy. For all he knew, the victim was an adult, Howe said. He also pointed to portions of the statement that suggest uncertainty over what happened or if the girl consented.

But Edgecomb also declined to interview another witness, Kadis pointed out, and state law supercedes school board policy.

Suskauer also asked Edgecomb about the decades he has spent in education, saying that the charges against him have kept him from his job serving the community.

Edgecomb said Wednesday that he had been reassigned to the school district’s Maintenance and Plant Operations office since his arrest. Snider was assigned to the Transportation Department.

Marc Freeman, a spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office, declined to comment on the active case Wednesday, referring the Sun Sentinel to arguments made in court. Howe did not return a message left at his office Wednesday afternoon.