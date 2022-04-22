Judge delays ruling to reduce sentence of convicted rapist

Apr. 22—A state district judge on Thursday postponed ruling on a former school bus driver's request to reduce his 18-year prison sentence for convictions on child molestation and other charges, noting the state failed to respond to a motion seeking the change.

Stephen George Meek, 68, of Tierra Amarilla had been accused of kidnapping and raping a 7-year-old girl in May 2019 after a state police investigation alleged he had pulled over his school bus on U.S. 84 and assaulted the child, the only rider on the bus.

Meek pleaded guilty to lesser charges of false imprisonment, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal sexual contact, and Judge Jason Lidyard sentenced him to the maximum 18 years.

Sydney West, Meek's defense attorney, argued in a motion requesting the reduced sentence that Meek's plea deal punished him twice based on the same statement of facts.

"It wasn't violated per se by the plea agreement because you can be convicted just not punished for two cases that arise from the same set of facts," West said. "That would be subject to the double jeopardy agreement."

The issue wasn't discussed before the plea deal was struck, she added.

Prosecutor Rebecca Ralph argued, however, the double jeopardy rule applies to a jury trial, in which jurors were given improper instructions, and not a plea deal. Granting the defense's request after the deal was approved would deprive the state of its right to bargain, she said.

West said she would have been prepared to respond to that assertion if the state had responded to her motion, which court records show was filed March 8.

"This is why the state should answer motions," she said.

Lidyard gave prosecutors 15 days to respond to the motion before setting another hearing. He also noted a trend of prosecutors failing to file responses to motions.

"I agree in the sense that the state should have responded to this motion," he said. "As of late, I have been getting stuck in this situation where the state doesn't file anything ... and then we come to a hearing, and then they make arguments and we are all hearing it for the first time.

"We need to know what the state is asserting and the grounds on which they're asserting," he added.