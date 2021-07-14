Judge delays sentencing after twists in Iowa woman's killing

RYAN J. FOLEY
·4 min read

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge agreed Wednesday to delay sentencing for the man convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts after defense lawyers said they needed time to investigate new information pointing to other potential suspects.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, was scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma.

Judge Joel Yates issued an order Wednesday saying the sentencing would be delayed until after he holds hearings on the defense's requests to compel prosecutors to release information about other suspects and to order a new trial.

Yates said he would hold the first hearing Thursday and would later set a date for the hearing on whether to grant a new trial.

Prosecutors remain confident in Bahena Rivera’s guilt, state attorney general’s office spokesman Lynn Hicks said Tuesday. As of Wednesday, they hadn't submitted any filings in response to the new developments.

A jury in May found Bahena Rivera guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Tibbetts, 20, who vanished while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, in July 2018.

Prosecutors built their case on surveillance video showing Bahena Rivera driving in the vicinity of where Tibbetts disappeared while jogging, on DNA evidence showing that her blood was found in his car's trunk, and on a partial confession in which Bahena Rivera led investigators to a remote cornfield where her body was found a month after she disappeared.

Bahena Rivera, a dairy farm worker, claimed in his testimony that two masked men were responsible for the killing and had forced him to drive them around and dispose of Tibbetts' body at gunpoint.

Defense lawyers Chad and Jennifer Frese say two witnesses recently came forward independently to partially support Bahena Rivera's testimony. The witnesses told investigators that a 21-year-old man with a history of violence against women had bragged about killing Tibbetts and blaming it on a Hispanic man.

One of the witnesses said the man told him while they were at the Keokuk County jail that Tibbetts had been kidnapped and brought to a local “trap house” used for sex trafficking before she was killed, according to Bahena Rivera's lawyers. The man said the house was owned by a 50-year-old who was running the trafficking ring.

The Freses said they learned Tuesday about a criminal investigation that centered on a 50-year-old man who allegedly met one of his sex trafficking victims in May 2018 at a gas station in Brooklyn, Tibbetts' hometown of 1,700 people that is roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Iowa City.

The woman told investigators that the man lured her to a house in the nearby town of New Sharon, where she was repeatedly drugged, raped, and held against her will until August 2018. The woman said she sometimes would hear other women's voices in the home.

Law enforcement officials used the information to obtain a warrant to search the home days after they interviewed her in March 2019, but it had already been vacated by the 50-year-old man. They did not charge him with any crimes, and Mahaska County's sheriff said recently the kidnapping and sex trafficking allegations were never substantiated.

Still, defense lawyers said in a motion that prosecutors should have turned over details about the investigation under their duty to provide exculpatory information to Bahena Rivera. They said the potential existence of a local “trap house” corroborates the new witnesses' claims.

They are asking Yates to order the state to release information about prior sex trafficking investigations in the area, including any involving the 21-year-old and 50-year-old.

During their closing arguments at Bahena Rivera’s trial, the Freses noted that the 50-year-old man had come under scrutiny in the investigation into the disappearance of an 11-year-old boy, Xavior Harrelson, who vanished from his trailer park in Montezuma on May 28.

The defense noted the 50-year-old man is the former live-in boyfriend of Xavior's mother and that the two maintained a friendly relationship. Investigators searching for Xavior began looking for the man almost immediately and arrested him on an unrelated outstanding warrant in another county the day after the boy was reported missing. He has not been charged with any crimes related to the disappearance.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Death Valley roasts in 54.4C heat in what could be highest known temperature on Earth

    This year has seen heatwaves envelop areas including Canada, America and Siberia.

  • Somerset KY man allegedly avoids police capture three times, damages cars.

    Jonathan “Toby” Whiles is accused of hitting deputies’ cruisers. He faces multiple charges.

  • Subject of ‘Dateline’ Podcast ‘The Thing About Pam’ Charged with Murder

    Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Pamela Hupp, who is charged with murdering her friend Betsy Faria in 2011

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

  • Pamela Hupp, Who Is Serving Life For Killing A Disabled Man, Now Charged In Best Friend's Killing

    A Missouri woman serving a life sentence for killing a disabled man in 2016 was charged Monday with killing her friend years earlier. Lincoln County prosecutors charged 62-year-old Pamela Hupp with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2011 slaying of Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria. Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood said Hupp convinced Faria to switch a $150,000 life insurance policy to Hupp’s name days before staging her stabbing death to make it look like her husband did it

  • Citizens arm themselves as looting, unrest roil South Africa

    DURBAN, South Africa (Reuters) -South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday he might order more troops onto the streets as the army and police struggled to quell days of looting and violence, while some citizens armed themselves to protect their property and businesses from the rampage. More than 70 people have been killed in the unrest, the worst in South Africa for years, and hundreds of businesses wrecked. Food and fuel supplies are running short.

  • Idaho man sentenced to years in prison for sexually abusing child in Canyon County

    Steven Bennett, of Caldwell, was found guilty at trial in April.

  • ERCOT has a long list of improvements for Texas electric grid. What’s in the plan?

    The February winter storm exposed failures of the Texas power grid. Now, ERCOT is planning at least 60 reforms aimed at preventing another disaster.

  • Government to end Northern Ireland Troubles prosecutions

    Brandon Lewis announced on Wednesday that the Government would legislate to end Troubles prosecutions for all combatants as he attempted to quell a backlash from families of victims of IRA terrorism. Mr Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, confirmed proposals to introduce a statute of limitations which will prevent prosecutions related to deaths from the conflict that happened before the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. It will apply to all sides, including members of the British

  • Student with Down Syndrome Finds Out He Got into College

    This student with Down syndrome had the best reaction to getting into college ❤️ For more feel good stories and world news, subscribe to NowThis News. #FeelGood #CollegeAcceptance #DownSyndrome #News #NowThis This video "Student with Down Syndrome Finds Out He Got into College", first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.

  • 3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

    Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home, authorities said. The girl died at Heber Valley Hospital on Friday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher O’Connell, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter and is facing other drugs and weapons charges.

  • Judge won't change 'trauma' wording in Chauvin memo

    The Minnesota judge who oversaw the trial of Derek Chauvin is denying prosecutors' request to rewrite his sentencing order as it relates to the four girls who saw George Floyd’s death, saying Tuesday that they may have been emotionally traumatized but that the state failed to prove it. Attorney General Keith Ellison wrote last week that he wasn't seeking to change Chauvin's 22 1/2-year sentence, but he asked Judge Peter Cahill to modify his sentencing order to remove suggestions that the teens and young girl were not traumatized. Cahill denied that request Tuesday, saying Ellison's mischaracterization of his sentencing order and the “tone and substance” of Ellison's request necessitated a response.

  • 2 men sentenced to life for killing Minn. woman in murder-for-hire plot

    Two men convicted of the premeditated murder of a respected Minnesota mom, realtor and local rap star’s girlfriend have been […] The post 2 men sentenced to life for killing Minn. woman in murder-for-hire plot appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Four charged in NY journalist kidnap plot

    U.S. prosecutors have charged four Iranians, alleged to be intelligence operatives for Tehran.They're accused of plotting to kidnap a New York journalist and human rights activist who was critical of Iran.That's according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed on Tuesday (July 14).Prosecutors said the Iranian operatives had researched how they might spirit the journalist out of New York on a high-speed boat headed for Caracas.While the indictment did not name the target of the plot, Reuters has confirmed she is Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad.She has contributed to the U.S. government-funded Voice of America Persian language service and reports on human rights issues in Iran.Asked by Reuters to confirm that Alinejad was the target of the plot, the Department of Justice declined to comment.U.S authorities said in recent years, Iranian intelligence officers have tricked a number of overseas activists to travel to destinations where they were kidnapped and sent back to Iran.In 2019, Iranian intelligence officers lured Ruhollah Zam, a journalist living in France, out of the country, capturing and later executing him in Iran on sedition charges.Reuters reached Alinejad after the indictment was released, said she was in a state of shock.She said she had been working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation since the agency approached her eight months ago with photographs taken by the plotters.She said the Islamic Republic had gotten very close.

  • California guidance calls for masked students this fall

    California’s public health office says students and teachers returning to school in the fall are going to keep their masks on when indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

  • Stephen A. Smith apologizes for comments about Shohei Ohtani

    The apology came hours after Smith pointed out the star player uses a translator "so you can understand what the hell he's saying."

  • US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military

    The Biden administration is set to begin evacuations of Afghans who aided the U.S. military effort in the nearly 20-year war during the last week of July, according to a senior administration official. The Operation Allies Refuge flights out of Afghanistan will be available first for special immigrant visa applicants already in the process of applying for U.S. residency, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. President Joe Biden has faced pressure from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to come up with a plan to help evacuate Afghan military helpers ahead of next month's U.S. military withdrawal.

  • Lincoln County Missouri prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Pam Hupp in Betsy Faria murder

    Pam Hupp was the last person known to have seen Betsy Faria alive before she was stabbed to death in her Troy, Missouri home just after Christmas, 2011.

  • ‘Am I going home?’: Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy asks to be released without bail

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and hurling racial slurs at his Korean American family in Las Vegas reportedly asked to be released from jail without bail. Questioned: In a hearing on Tuesday, a prosecutor raised questions about the "mental competency" of Shelly Ann Hill, according to AP News. The judge said it will be up to Hill’s public defenders to seek a competency evaluation.

  • Man Arrested In Connection With Couple Who Were Dragged Out Of Car And Shot To Death

    Half a country away from where a couple was dragged out of their car and shot to death by a gang of men, a man has been arrested in connection with their heinous murder. Anthony Lorenzi, 34, was arrested in Chula Vista, California on Friday by U.S. Marshals, according to a press release. They tracked him down after they got information that he had “fled to Southern California.” Authorities arrested him at an intersection. Lorenzi is expected to be extradited to Illinois where he will be charged