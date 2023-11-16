Judge delays trial dates for three men involved in Montgomery riverfront brawl

A judge has delayed the trials of three men involved in a Montgomery riverfront brawl that attracted national attention.

The trials for Zachery Shipman, Allen Todd and Reggie Ray were originally set for Thursday.

Officials have not filed court documents showing the exact date for their next trial yet.

Shipman and Allen Todd are two of the white boaters seen in a viral video attacking co-captain Dameion Pickett of the Harriot II riverboat. They are both charged with misdemeanor assault.

Videos of Ray, who is Black, show him beating two white people with a folding chair. He is charged with disorderly conduct.

An onlooker left, rushes to help riverboat co-captain Damien Pickett, lying on the dock, against several attackers on Aug. 5, 2023, at Montgomery's Riverfront Park.

Shipman also filed charges against Pickett, accusing him of third-degree assault.

The two other white boaters involved in the assault of Pickett, who is Black, are Richard Roberts and Mary Todd, both of Selma.

Roberts pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Roberts will serve 32 days of a four-month suspended jail sentence, which will be served on weekends in a Perry County facility, complete 100 hours of community service and pay court costs totaling $714, records show.

More: Previous Coverage 'Black Aquaman' and the 'Boston Tea Party': World watches Montgomery riverfront brawl

Mary Todd pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge.

She was originally charged with misdemeanor assault. Pickett accepted the plea deal. She was ordered to attend anger management class and pay $357 in court costs.

News of the riverfront brawl spread across the globe after videos of the incident went viral.

On the evening of Aug. 5, the riverboat was returning from a two-hour cruise and could not dock because privately owned pontoon boats were moored in the riverboat’s slip.

Pickett and Warren went ashore to ask the owners to move the boats, and a brawl erupted captured by dozens of cell phones. The footage showed Pickett, who is Black, being repeatedly struck by the group of white boaters as frustrated riverboat passengers looked on.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery riverfront brawl: Judge delays trials for three suspects